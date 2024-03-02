Alabama football defensive back Terrion Arnold is giving a shout out to his mom as he prepares to complete the NFL scouting combine. The Crimson Tide defensive back is one of several Alabama players expected to be drafted in the league this year.
"I'm gonna continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be."
"I'm gonna continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be." @StaceyDales
📺: #NFLCombine
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Rqn73mwwif
March 1, 2024
“I'm gonna continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be,” Arnold said during a TV interview, directing his comments to the camera. “Your son just wants to say how proud he is of you.”
Arnold was a key part of the Alabama football defense in 2023, helping lead the team to the College Football Playoff. Arnold finished the season with five interceptions, to go with 12 pass breakups. The defensive back also had 63 total tackles, including 40 solo stops for one of the best defenses in college football.
Arnold is one of many college football stars hoping to make a name for themselves at the NFL scouting combine. The event is taking place through Sunday, testing players on speed, agility and other factors. Arnold is performing well at the combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. His production score is at the top of cornerbacks at the combine, per the NFL.
When Arnold is drafted by an NFL team, he will join a very long list of players taken from Alabama football under Nick Saban. The legendary head coach retired following the 2023 season, coaching his Crimson Tide to the CFP semi-final, where they lost to Michigan in overtime. Arnold had two tackles in that game.
The defensive back will be able to celebrate with his mother when his name is called at the NFL draft. She is surely very proud of him, too.