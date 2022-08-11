The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite secondary. The one unit that remains a bit of a question mark?

The offensive line. However, it’s a question that seems to be getting answered, somewhat resoundingly, at preseason camp. Here’s what Saban had to say about this important Bryce Young protector, per Charlie Potter of 247 Sports.

“He’s made a lot of progress,” Saban said of Latham after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a lot more confident. He’s very physical. I think he’s got a better understanding of what he’s supposed to do, why it’s important to do it that way, how are we supposed to do it, and he’s playing extremely well.”

Losing offensive tackle Evan Neal, who was a top-10 NFL draft pick, certainly hurts, though Nick Saban has been very pleased with one of the players in charge of protecting Young: JC Latham.

Saban said that Latham, a key reserve for Alabama football as a freshman last year, is “a lot more confident” and “very physical.” That’s good news for the Crimson Tide, as physicality reigns in the SEC trenches.

Young, who threw 47 touchdown passes last year, was excellent for Alabama football. None of that will matter in 2022 if they can’t keep him upright.

So far, JC Latham is showing Nick Saban he can be that guy for Alabama football.