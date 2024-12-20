North Carolina football is adding past Alabama Crimson Tide representation. This additionally means Bill Belichick just lured in a former Nick Saban recruit.

The new Tar Heels head coach added towering and powerful offensive tackle Miles McVay from the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound McVay comes to Chapel Hill as a past top-200 recruit. But he's also one of the last four-star recruits from the legendary Tide head coach Saban.

McVay arrived in Tuscaloosa as a Jan. 2023 enrollee. Saban turned to former assistants Freddie Roach and Eric Wolford to run point on McVay's recruitment. Alabama ended up landing the state of Illinois' No. 3 ranked prospect by 247Sports.

McVay, however, struggled to earn extensive playing time after Alabama transitioned to Kalen DeBoer. The tackle logged 94 total snaps under the new Tide head coach.

He entered the portal following the season when it became open. McVay joined a large contingent of Alabama players leaving Tuscaloosa after DeBoer's first season. DeBoer and his staff have lost approximately 15 different players from the 2024 team.

Bill Belichick is hitting portal hard for North Carolina football

Belichick ends up with a prominent prized signing from Saban's 2023 class. The incoming UNC head coach additionally lands a player who suited up for his longtime friend and former defensive coordinator.

Saban ran the Cleveland Browns defense from 1991 to 1994 when Belichick was head coach. The two remained in contact with each other, which included Belichick visiting Alabama's Pro Days while with the New England Patriots.

The addition of McVay adds to what's already become an aggressive recruiting blitz for the first-year UNC coach. Belichick has turned to the trenches to build his first Tar Heels team.

Christo Kelly from Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) member Holy Cross emerged as Belichick's first portal addition to North Carolina. Belichick hasn't stopped with Kelly. He even swooped up tight end Connor Cox from UNC's southern rival South Carolina, which arrived Thursday.

McVay joins Cox as former Southeastern Conference talent heading to the eight-time Super Bowl winner and the ‘Heels. But McVay's the first from a past Saban recruiting class to trek over to North Carolina.