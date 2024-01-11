Tim Tebow had a great message for Nick Saban

Alabama football coach Nick Saban's retirement on Wednesday shocked the college football world, and Tim Tebow, who had some great battled with Alabama and Saban while playing at Florida, posted a lengthy farewell message on Twitter after the news dropped.

“Through the battles against each other and through the years watching you, you've adapted, grown and won so consistently, leading young men through the highs and lows, wins and losses,” Tim Tebow said on Twitter. “You've been one of the best, if not the best, to ever do it. What an impact you've had on the game. What a legacy you'll leave on thousands of players and millions of fans. Thanks for being a tough opponent and a tougher coach, championing excellence on and off the field, and in lives of generations to come. Congrats on an amazing career Coach Saban.”

Tebow went to the Florida football program in 2006, and then Saban arrived at Alabama football in 2007. Tebow won national titles in 2006 and 2008. Saban then went on to win his first of six national titles in 2009.

Some argued that this past season was Saban's best coaching job, helping an Alabama football team that struggled early on in the year go undefeated in SEC and win the SEC championship over the two-time defending champions Georgia to make the college football playoff. Ultimately the Crimson Tide came up short against Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Regardless, the college football world is saying goodbye to one of the greats, and Tebow took the time to honor him.