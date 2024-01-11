Nick Saban's daughter pens emotional message amid dad's retirement.

Countless posts of appreciation for now former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban have been flooding different social media timelines following the news of his decision to call it a career, and among those that certainly stand out are those from his daughter, Kristen Saban.

Kristen posted a series of Instagram stories dedicated to his dad, including one with an emotional message about how proud she is of the body of work put together by the college football great. She also described the day her dad retired from coaching as a “bittersweet moment.”

“My phone froze 5 times and shut itself off. My inbox is full (of lovely supportive messages, thank you I'll say something eventually. So many emotions at the moment. Football is my life. Watching my dad accomplish so many things one after the other for so many years has been incredible and I am so thankful to witness the history I've seen him make. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your messages, your Alabama football stories (please send more) and your love. Alabama forever. Roll Tide forever. I love you all.”

Without a shadow of a doubt, Nick Saban is one of the best to ever do it — if not the best. As head coach of Alabama football, he steered the school to multiple SEC titles and national championship victories, while also overseeing a program that regularly churned out pro-ready players.

It's the end of an era for Alabama football, but Saban's career will always be remembered for mostly the great moments.