What could keep a head coach away from Alabama football, arguably the best job in college football?

There are just some things you can never prepare for, no matter how certain they are in life, even something as seemingly menial as the greatest college football coach of all time, Nick Saban, retiring from the Alabama football job after 17 years.

How do you prepare for something like that, though? Alabama football and their fans have been living the high life for so long that most don't remember the days prior to Saban's arrival. And who would want to? Just before the turn of the century up until Saban's arrival in 2007, Alabama had just four winning seasons, with three of those being 10 wins (1999, 2002, 2005). They were getting left behind not just in the SEC but the rest of the country, and fast.

Saban, of course, changed all that and never had a losing season throughout his entire tenure in Tuscaloosa. He had 16 straight double-digit win seasons where all but one of those was 11 wins or better. Six of those came with national championships.

And now, all the next person to walk the sidelines at Alabama has to do is follow that.

Who can follow Nick Saban and his legacy for Alabama football?

As soon as news hit that Saban was finally hanging it up, there was a collective sigh of relief, perhaps from most across the country, whether that be from rival fanbases or even coaches. But that likely quickly changed to — who's next? Who would be getting phone calls? How many athletic directors were going to have to work tirelessly to make sure they were keeping their current head coach? But also, who would say no?

Saban changed the entire perspective of the Alabama job, not only with the success he had but the influence he had as well. Saban went in with a clear vision when he took the reins as the leader of the Crimson Tide football program, then told administrators what was needed to win, and basically his wish was their command. Being a program that was rich with history but at the time was void of success, they were eager for results. And they got them…quick…and lots of it.

Those results, as illustrious and record-breaking as they were for a time, could be somewhat destructive for the Alabama football program's future if not given careful consideration. People in Tuscaloosa should understand that what they experienced under Saban was an anomaly. Most Alabama fans would be quick to argue that their history says otherwise, pointing to the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant and his six national titles he won with the Crimson Tide. But there's really no comparison between the two.

Saban and Bryant coached in much different eras from each other, where the circumstances, the level of competition, not to mention the restraints, were much different. However, their biggest comparison is that they cast large shadows that left whoever followed them set to face severe and, more than likely, unwarranted criticism.

Saban left the Alabama football program much better off than when he found it. In fact, he might have made it too good. The now 72-year-old head coach turned Alabama into the elite of all of college football, that of which all others are now unfairly being compared to. Now, if you can't do it like Saban and turn a program around in Year 3 — the same year he took Alabama to the national championship and won — then you're deemed a failure. And that's just for the other 132 FBS schools. Imagine if you're Alabama now? An immeasurable precedent has been set.

There's probably not a better job in the country in college football than the Alabama job, at least from a brand and resource perspective. There's brand recognition, conference stability, high recruiting interest, along with the other modern resources that intrigue, inspire, and improve players that come there. It's the shoes that have to be filled that are the problem. Ironically enough, that's the detriment to Saban's success.

Nick Saban's building of the Alabama football program set impossible standards

As of Thursday, the hot name to replace the former Alabama head coach was current Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. However, Lanning has since put those rumors to bed, noting that he's staying in Eugene. How many more, like Lanning, will do the same?

Most coaches, like Lanning, that have been rumored are in great situations in their current positions, with the best part of their jobs being that they don't have to follow Nick Saban. Also, Saban's retirement means that these coaches don't have to compete against him any longer, whether that's on the field or in recruiting.

The coach who chooses to step into the role of the Alabama head coach will immediately face the challenge of competing with a coaching legend, whose achievements are firmly established and cannot be altered. Meanwhile, the successor will shoulder the weight of not only maintaining the unmatched success of the program but also carving out their own distinctive path, potentially contributing to the ongoing legacy of Alabama football.