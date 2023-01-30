As Alabama football looks for their next offensive coordinator, Nick Saban and company have decided to look to the West. Saban and the Crimson Tide are reportedly interested in one of the Pac-12’s best offensive coordinators, Washington’s Ryan Grubb.

Things have reportedly “heated up” between Alabama and Grubb, as the Washington coach was in Tuscaloosa for an interview with Saban on Monday, according to On3 Sports.

Alabama football is in the market for a new OC after Bill O’Brien left for the same job with the New England Patriots. The Crimson Tide’s offense finished 11th in the country last season, averaging 477.1 yards per game.

This past year was Grubb’s first season as Washington’s offensive coordinator. The Huskies shined under his watch as Washington had the second-best offense in the country, averaging 515.8 yards per game.

Grubb’s calling card was the Huskies’ passing attack. Washington was the best passing team in the entire country, throwing for 369.8 yards per game. Under Grubb, quarterback Michael Penix threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns. Both were far and away career-highs.

Prior to Washington, Ryan Grubb was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State from 2019-2021. He also coached Fresno State’s offensive line from 2017-2019 and served as Eastern Michigan’s offensive line coach from 2014-2016.

After working his way up the chain, Grubb has made his offensive prowess well known. The Washington offense caught the eye of the nation this past season. Now, Grubb has caught the eye of Nick Saban as Alabama tries to find the percent candidate for their offensive coordinator.