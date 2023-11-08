Alabama football fans have taken their anger over the latest College Football Playoff rankings to social media.

All of Tuscaloosa is seemingly enraged by the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which have the Alabama Crimson Tide ranked eighth overall. For many Alabama football fans, Nick Saban's team should be ranked higher even after CFP chair Boo Corrigan's explanation.

Alabama fans simply are not buying it.

“Such crap, what I'm hearing is Bama should have canceled the Texas game like UGA did their Oklahoma series,” said X user @AaronWL42.

“Really glad the CFP thinks beating one top 25 team is better than beating 3 including a top 10 team lol,” a sarcastic commenter chimed in.

Here's another blunt reaction: “What a absolute pathetic statement about Oregon lol get me to the 12 team playoff asap.”

“In other words, punish teams for losing early and give no credit for improving,” stated another X user.

Alabama football is clearly hurt by its loss at home to the Texas Longhorns early in the 2023 college football season. However, the Crimson Tide have since gone undefeated, winning seven games in a row, including against No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels, No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers, and No. 14 LSU Tigers just last week (all games in Tuscaloosa).

Many Alabama supporters feel that if anything else, the Crimson Tide should have been ranked higher than the Oregon Ducks, which, stayed at No. 6, even though the Pac-12 team only beat the lowly California Golden Bears in Eugene in Week 10.

Alabama will just have to accept its current position in the CFP ranking and try to take care of things it can control, like winning the rest of the games on the schedule. The Crimson Tide will next face the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington this coming Saturday.