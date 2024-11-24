It has been a rough night for the Alabama football program, as quarterback Jalen Milroe threw his second interception of the game against Oklahoma, and it was returned back for a pick six, which put the Crimson Tide in a 24-3 hole.

A loss to Oklahoma would almost certainly doom Alabama football's chances at the College Football Playoff. Jalen Milroe looked like he had made significant improvement early on in the season, especially during a standout performance against Georgia. That performance had some thinking he could win the Heisman Trophy, and even go high in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, it is clear that despite the physical talent and mobility of Milroe, he still struggles as a passer. Alabama was still in decent position to make the College Football Playoff, but might miss out now barring a miracle comeback against Oklahoma.

Of course, with Alabama football being one of the power football programs in the country, many fans are taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to enjoy the struggles of Milroe and the Crimson Tide.

“Alabama proving they cannot defend the same exact gameplan Vanderbilt ran offensively. Jalen Milroe is absolute cheeks against good defenses on the road. Nothing has changed there.” wrote @CFBNerds.

“Jalen Milroe is Lamar Jackson against UGA and LSU and DJ Uiagalelei against everybody else,” wrote @claybwells10.

“Jalen Milroe is NOT an NFL qb and idk why people ever acted like he was 😂😂” wrote @AidanLaPorta69.

The pick six was the second of three interceptions that Milroe threw against Oklahoma. The struggles passing the ball when unable to make plays with his legs has been the problem with Alabama's offense pretty much all season, and it might end up being what costs them a trip to the College Football Playoff.