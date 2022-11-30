Published November 30, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions.

Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the ninth-best team in the country? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2022

This Twitter user simply can’t believe that the College Football Playoff rankings included Clemson as the ninth-best team in the nation after their loss to South Carolina.

This user took it one step further, calling out the committee for their ranking of Clemson in relation to LSU, who suffered a shocking loss to an unranked Texas A&M team.

It would seem that the SEC Tigers were penalized a lot more harshly than their ACC counterparts.

But these weren’t even the worst committee decisions in the eyes of Twitter. Far worse was the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings of Alabama and Tennessee.

Tennessee should be ranked higher than Alabama. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 30, 2022

10-2 Tennessee is behind 10-2 Alabama, who they beat. 🤷 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2022

People simply could not believe that Alabama football, who was defeated by Tennessee earlier this year, was ranked ahead of the Volunteers.

Of course, the season-ending injury to Tennessee quarterback had to play a factor in the College Football Playoff committee’s decision.

Still, it was hard for Twitter users to look past Tennessee football’s resume, which includes five wins over ranked teams.

Finally, just because they can, this Twitter user cracked a joke at the committee’s expense for their, perceived, lack of rankings skills. Hilarious.

It’s clear that the College Football Playoff rankings won’t please everyone. But they really didn’t please fans when it came to Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson.