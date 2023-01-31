The debate on whether Alabama or Oklahoma football can claim Jalen Hurts was spurred again by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, according to a Tuesday tweet from On3 Sports.

‘They can both claim him because he started and was a finalist at Oklahoma,” Greg McElroy said. “He was at Alabama for three years and started in two national championship games.”

In three seasons in the Alabama football program, the 6-foot-1-inch quarterback earned 48 touchdowns and just over 5,600 passing yards, according to Sports Reference. Hurts is tenth all-time on the Crimson Tide passing yards list, taking spots ahead of Freddie Kitchens, Mike Shula and Scott Hunter.

Hurts transferred and played in one season at Oklahoma football under now-USC head coach Lincoln Riley. He passed for 3,851 yards and earned 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 14 games played during his senior year, seeing a start in a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared and contrasted the quarterback from Tim Tebow to the former four-star quarterback out of Channelview, Texas before he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

“Like Tim Tebow, Hurts is a winning dual-threat quarterback known for his strength, toughness and character,” Zierlein said. “Hurts is a more accurate passer and better runner than Tebow but is inconsistent as a decision-maker and tends to break the pocket when throws are there to be made.”

Fox Sports college football color commentator Joel Klatt had a take of his own, saying it was “somewhat comical” for the Crimson Tide to claim Jalen Hurts, wrote Saturday Down South News Manager Ethan Stone in a Monday article.

“The only reason Jalen Hurts is who he is now is because he had the ability to transfer,” Klatt said. “That’s why I think it’s somewhat comical Alabama is claiming Jalen Hurts. Listen, I get it and I’m sure he has a big place in his heart for Alabama, but he had to leave.”