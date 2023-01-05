By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Trey Sanders, a former five-star recruit running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, has made a decision about his next destination after entering the transfer portal, as the talented halfback will be playing for Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs next year.

Sanders took to Instagram to reveal the huge decision.

It’s a major move for Sanders, who has dealt with a bevy of injuries in his college career. A foot injury limited him to just four games in his freshman year at Alabama football.

Then, a car accident left him with internal injuries and a fractured pelvis during the 2020 season.

The 2021 campaign finally saw him put together a healthy season- and he ran for over 300 yards on 72 carries, adding two touchdowns.

He’s an important addition to the TCU football team- and the third former Alabama player to join Dykes and company.

The no. 14 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Sanders arrives with TCU at the perfect time.

Starter Kendre Miller has been garnering plenty of NFL Draft hype- and he could theoretically choose to pursue a professional football career as soon as after the National Championship game vs. Georgia.

Backup halfback Emari Demercado, who rumbled for 150 rushing yards in the Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, is a senior and won’t be returning.

That means that Trey Sanders, could be filling a key role in Sonny Dykes’ TCU football running back room during the 2023 season.

The Horned Frogs continue to do big things on and off the field.