Two programs that have disappointed this year but are undoubtedly still filled with loads of talent will go to battle in Week 8 of college football action. Alabama and Tennessee both came into the year as serious threats to make the College Football Playoff. Those dreams are quickly fading, and the loser of their game on Saturday will all but be eliminated from playoff contention. Here is how to watch the pivotal Week 8 matchup.

When and where is the game?

Alabama is always a tough team to beat at home, but they already have one loss on home soil this season. They will play Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

CBS will have broadcasting rights to the game, and the live stream can be caught on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Alabama -8.5 | O/U 48.5

Tennessee storylines

The Alabama football team doesn't do a lot of losing. Last year, Josh Heupel was still turning the Tennessee program around in his second year as coach. After a 7-6 first season in his first year, the thing that turned the program around last year was their victory over Alabama. It was an iconic win that led to a legendary storming of the field.

Alabama is even more vulnerable this year, but Tennessee won't have the incredible home-field advantage that they had last year. Still, Tennessee put up 52 points on the Crimson Tide's always-stout defense last year, and the Volunteers offense is just as dangerous in 2023. The team lost Hendon Hooker to the NFL, but his replacement is one of the freakiest athletes in college football. Joe Milton III is an incredible athlete who can both use his legs and has one of the strongest arms in the nation.

Milton only has 10 passing touchdowns, and he hasn't produced quite as well as many expected, but he has still led the Volunteers to the 36th-best scoring offense. The quarterback has shown flashes with the arm talent, but there hasn't been as much big-play ability as many expected.

With a lot of the same players still on the team from last year's incredible victory, perhaps Milton can find some magic and unlock his fullest potential against Alabama. He will have the help of a great defense. Not only are the Volunteers 17th in total defense and 18th in scoring defense, but they have one of the best pass rushes in the nation. Aaron Beasley's 8.5 tackles for a loss are the 15th most in the FBS and both James Pearce Jr. and Tyler Baron rank in the top 20 in sacks.

Alabama storylines

Things have gone kind of downhill since the loss to Tennessee last year. Alabama has struggled all of 2023. It is the first season that the team has been ranked outside of the top 10 since 2015. While they only have one loss, most of their wins haven't been to the dominant level that fans have grown accustomed to.

Their last two wins were only one-score victories over unranked opponents, and while a win is a win, the team hasn't necessarily evoked tons of confidence in anyone that they are a great team. The offense has looked very mediocre, and the defense has fewer playmakers than usual.

The team has juggled a number of different players at the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe is the name that Nick Saban settled on as the starter, but he hasn't been overly impressive. Things seemed to be improving for Milroe, though. He completed over 80 percent of his passes in back-to-back games before throwing for a season-high 321 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6. However, he didn't have a great game last week, only completing 47.6 percent of his passes.

Even in these closer-than-expected games, Alabama has still found a way to win more often than not. The Crimson Tide might not have as many early-round picks as usual, but the Alabama defense is still solid. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner lead a defense that only allows 16 points per game. McKinstry is a likely first-round safety who can do it all, and Turner is a linebacker who has seven sacks on the season.

Alabama will be seeking revenge, but Tennessee knows how fun it can be to beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide is the 11th-ranked team in the nation, while the Volunteers are 17th. The game truly could go either way, and the outcome will be very telling for just how good these two teams really are.