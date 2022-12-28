By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies will square off in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Washington prediction and pick.

Texas ended their regular season at 8-4, riding a current two-game winning streak. Two losses against Alabama and Texas Tech by a combined four points could have changed the narrative of the season. Still, an eight-win season is a huge step forward for the Longhorns.

Washington navigated the Jimmy Lake disaster to a 10-2 record in their first season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies went 7-2 in the Pac-12, including an impressive six-game winning streak to end their regular season. An upset win over Oregon highlighted the regular season.

Here are the Texas-Washington college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Texas Longhorns: -3.5 (-102)

Washington Huskies: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 67.5 (-110)

Under: 67.5 (-110)

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

Quinn Ewers has battled through injuries to play in nine games this season, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Ewers has added a rushing touchdown. Leading rushers Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson both have opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. That leaves Jonathan Brooks and his 179 rushing yards as the team’s leading rusher. Brooks has punched the ball over the goalline four times. Now, the pressure will be on Ewers to deliver against the Washington defense.

Xavier Worthy leads the team with 676 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Ja’Tavion Sanders is second with five touchdowns, ranking third with 577 receiving yards. Jordan Whittington ranks second with 608 receiving yards. The Longhorns’ offense has proven strong, averaging 35.7 points and 430.3 yards of offense per game. Now, without their potent running game, Ewers will have to deliver on his promise as a blue-chip quarterback recruit.

Defense has been solid for the Longhorns, allowing 21.2 points and 362.0 yards of offense per game. Jaylan Ford leads the team with four interceptions and is the best linebacker remaining following the opt-out of DeMarvion Overshown. Texas has totaled 27 sacks on the season, but Washington has only allowed seven sacks.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Michael Penix, Jr. has dominated in his first season with the Huskies, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,354 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Penix, Jr. has also added four rushing touchdowns. Wayne Taulapapa leads the team with 779 rushing yards, ranking second with 10 touchdowns. Cameron Davis is second with 522 rushing yards and leads the team with 13 touchdowns. The Huskies have rushed for 1,740 yards and 32 (!!!) touchdowns as a team. Texas has held their opponents to 123.0 rushing yards per game.

Rome Odunze leads the team with 1,088 receiving yards and is second with seven touchdown catches. Jalen McMillan leads the team with eight touchdown catches and is second with 1,040 receiving yards, forming an elite receiver combo for Penix, Jr. Ja’lynn Polk is third on the team with six touchdown catches. Washington has averaged 40.8 points and 521.7 yards of offense per game.

Washington’s defense has been shaky, allowing 26.3 points and 368.8 yards of offense per game to their opponents. Led by Jeremiah Martin’s eight-a-half sacks, the Huskies have totaled 35 sacks, but Texas has allowed just 17 to their opponents.

Final Texas-Washington Prediction & Pick

Penix, Jr. and company should be able to score in bunches here. Washington should put an exclamation point on the season in this one.

Final Texas-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington +3.5 (-120), over 67.5 (-110)