Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend. The intimate wedding ceremony featured a ton of Evans' MCU co-stars.

Per Page Six, Evans and Baptista got married over the weekend on Saturday, September 9. The wedding was described as “intimate” and took place in Massachusetts at the couple's home. A source mentioned that the wedding was under lockdown, as guests had to sign NDAs and phones were locked away.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Close friends and family were invited. For Evans, that included some MCU co-stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner — meaning all of the Avengers made it sans Mark Ruffalo. Other notable guests included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Faime Chung, and Bryan Greenberg.

The two have been dating for a while. In November 2022, a source told People that Evans and Baptista had been dating for “over a year” at that point. Now, 10 months later, the two have tied the knot.

Alba Baptista is a Portuguees actress. She has starred in a variety of short films and TV series include A Impostora. From 2020-2022, Baptista played the titular role in Warrior Nun. Her big break in film came in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Chris Evans has kept busy since quasi-retiring from the MCU. Prior to his MCU stint, Evans played the Human Torch in the first Fantastic Four live-action film iteration. He also starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and TMNT earlier in his career. The MCU took him to a new stratosphere of stardom.

Since Avengers: Endgame, Evans has starred in the likes of Knives Out, Lightyear, The Gray Man, and Ghosted.