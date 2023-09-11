Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married over the weekend. The intimate wedding ceremony featured a ton of Evans' MCU co-stars.
Per Page Six, Evans and Baptista got married over the weekend on Saturday, September 9. The wedding was described as “intimate” and took place in Massachusetts at the couple's home. A source mentioned that the wedding was under lockdown, as guests had to sign NDAs and phones were locked away.
Close friends and family were invited. For Evans, that included some MCU co-stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner — meaning all of the Avengers made it sans Mark Ruffalo. Other notable guests included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Faime Chung, and Bryan Greenberg.
The two have been dating for a while. In November 2022, a source told People that Evans and Baptista had been dating for “over a year” at that point. Now, 10 months later, the two have tied the knot.
Alba Baptista is a Portuguees actress. She has starred in a variety of short films and TV series include A Impostora. From 2020-2022, Baptista played the titular role in Warrior Nun. Her big break in film came in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Chris Evans has kept busy since quasi-retiring from the MCU. Prior to his MCU stint, Evans played the Human Torch in the first Fantastic Four live-action film iteration. He also starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and TMNT earlier in his career. The MCU took him to a new stratosphere of stardom.
Since Avengers: Endgame, Evans has starred in the likes of Knives Out, Lightyear, The Gray Man, and Ghosted.