Albany State looks to contend SIAC Championship in 2024 following the exit of former Benedict College coach Chennis Berry from the conference.

The Albany State Golden Rams look to improve upon their successful season as they reveal their 2024 football schedule. The Golden Rams went 6-5 overall last season, but they had an impressive 6-2 record in the SIAC. In two of their wins against Central State and Miles College, they put up 48 points.

Golden Rams Announce 2024 Football Schedule and Homecoming Date. #MoveTheNeedle #CreatingLegacies https://t.co/DsQMNUzSxZ — Golden Ram Athletics (@ASUGoldenRams) January 30, 2024

Albany State begins their season at Valdosta State on Aug. 31. The Golden Rams will be seeking revenge against Valdosta after falling to them by just five points in 2023. Next, they play their home opener against Shaw on Sept. 5, after which they have an early bye week. Following the bye, Albany State takes a trip up north to play Central State, then returns home to play Kentucky State the next week.

On Oct. 5, the Golden Rams head back on the road to face Allen University in Columbia, SC, then travel to Fairfield, AL to play Miles College. Albany State finally comes off the road on Oct. 19 to host homecoming against Morehouse. They remain home the following week for their last home game of the year against Edward Waters. The Golden Rams then head to Georgia to take on Savannah State, then they finish the season in the 34th Fountain City Classic against Fort Valley State. Last season, Albany State defeated their rivals in the Fountain City Classic to secure their bid for the SIAC Championship. Unfortunately for them, they fell short to Benedict 47-10 in the championship game.