Albany State's quarterback change proved to be effective as they scored 13 unanswered points to beat Fort Valley State 13-7.

After leading for a large portion of the game, Fort Valley State allowed rival Albany State to score 13 unanswered points to win the game 13-7 and clinch a birth in the SIAC Championship. The game was a defensive battle that was defined by the quarterbacks for both teams.

Fort Valley struck first after Fort Valley Stat quarterback Kelvin Durham found receiver Corintheus Edmonds for a 43-yard touchdown reception. The score put the Wildcats on the board and was the first score of the game. Going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats led 7-0.

After Dionte Bonneau threw three interceptions, Rams head coach Quinn Gray benched Bonneau and brought in sophomore quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan. Before today's game, he only had one rushing attempt for four yards and one passing completion for 16 yards in four appearances this season. However, Sullivan was the key to a win for Albany State

An aggressive rushing attack got the Golden Rams in position to score after a costly interception by Fort Valley State quarterback Kelvin Durham backed up at his own 12-yard line. Sullivan punched it in for 1-yard score that tied the game 7-7 after the PAT with about four minutes left in the game.

Durham and the Wildcats received the ball again, only for it to be intercepted on the second play of the drive and nearly returned for a touchdown. The Golden Rams were excessive with their celebration and were hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed them back 15 yards.

The penalty didn't matter. Sullivan was able to rip off an 11-yard run that resulted in a touchdown when he flipped into the endzone to avoid being hit by the FVSU defender. The score was 13-7 after PAT was missed.

Fort Valley had a chance to do the impossible and put together a game-winning drive to win the Fountain City Classic. The Wildcats put together an 8-play, 34-yard drive that was stifled on a 4th & 2 conversion attempt that arguably was a pass interference as Za'Tarious Anderson was hit before he was able to attempt to catch the ball.

The referees didn't throw a flag and possession was given to the Rams who took a knee and celebrated their 18th victory in 23 years in the Classic. The Rams also earned a birth in the SIAC Championship, cashing in on their huge 48-7 victory over Miles College and the narrow victory over Fort Valley State.

Fort Valley didn't capitalize on several opportunities to extend the lead. Kicker Daniel Gibbs missed two field goal attempts (40 yards, 37 yards) in the third quarter that would've put the Wildcasts up 13-0 if they connected. A 40-yard try in the 4th quarter was blocked and recovered by Albany State.

The Wildcats were also unable to establish a strong running game, only rushing for 55 yards (34 net yards after loss). Runningback Brandon Marshall had 49 yards on 2 carries but only averaged 2.5 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Albany State had 142 rushing yards (120 net yards after loss), including Sullivan's 7 carries for 27 yards (16 net yards after loss).

Albany State heads to Atlanta to play against defending SIAC Champion Benedict College next Saturday at 1 PM EST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast on tape delay on ESPNU at 11 PM EST. The return to the championship game will be the Golden Ram's first appearance since winning the SIAC Championship over Miles College in 2021.

Fort Valley State finishes the regular season 7-3 on the year and still has the opportunity to be the SIAC representative in the Florida Beach Bowl as they have achieved the required number of victories at 6. The Florida Beach Bowl will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game will be broadcasted on Impact Network and HBCU+