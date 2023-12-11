The Chicago Bulls are reportedly not interested in trading guard Alex Caruso right now despite the plethora of rumors

Will the Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso? Rumors have swirled about a potential Caruso trade, but Shams Charania reported Monday that Chicago has “shut down” Caruso trade calls, via The Athletic.

Teams reportedly remain interested in Caruso. He would not cost too much to acquire and he's a strong defender who features offensive capability. The Bulls are still a possible contender, though, which means they may ultimately opt to keep Caruso.

If the wheels fall off and it becomes clear that Chicago will not contend in 2023-24, Caruso trade talks could begin to heat up. Of course, Zach LaVine trade talks will receive the most headlines.

Still, Caruso is clearly a player that teams would like to trade for. Chicago will face a difficult decision soon. For now, the Bulls are focused on taking care of business on the court. Chicago is currently in the midst of a four-game winning streak, a streak they will try to keep alive on Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bulls' Alex Caruso trade talks shot down… for now

Caruso is not a superstar. He is averaging 9.5 points per game on 53.6 percent field goal and 46.4 percent three-point shooting to go along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

He is a versatile player who isn't afraid to guard anyone in the league. His offensive contributions are a bonus, but it is Caruso's defensive prowess that has teams interested in him.

The other important note about a possible Caruso trade is his contract with the Bulls. The 29-year-old guard has a partially guaranteed deal for 2024-25. Caruso will then hit free agency during that offseason.

Any team that acquires Caruso will consider his contract. He is more than just a half-year rental, which could cause his price in a trade to increase. If the Bulls ultimately decide to make him available, suitors will likely need to be willing to surrender more than they would have initially expected.

Chicago does not have pressure to trade Caruso right now. Holding onto him, although some would question the decision, wouldn't be the worst case scenario as a result of his contract situation.