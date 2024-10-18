The Los Angeles Dodgers are a game away from securing a spot in the World Series as they hold a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. In breaking down the Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's swing, FOX Sports' Alex Rodriguez paid a big compliment to the Japanese slugger.

“Six-foot-four, hits down through the baseball and the beautiful follow-through. And I gotta tell you, watching him as much as we have, I think (Shohei Ohtani) is underrated! Underrated, that's how good he is.”

The Dodgers and Mets are playing through Game 5 of the NLCS. New York holds a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Dodgers on edge of first World Series appearance since 2020

On the strength of three straight National League West division titles, it's easy to forget the Dodgers have only had one World Series title since 1988, which came in 2020.

The Dodgers expect a fight, as evidenced by Mookie Betts' quote after Game 4, per FOX Sports.

“We know that they're gonna come back ready to go,” Betts said after the game. “(Francisco) Lindor is probably gonna have a nice speech and get them boys ready to go, but we will too. We'll be ready to come throw some haymakers tomorrow.”

And manager Dave Roberts believes he knows what motivated Betts to go yard in Game 4, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“I think he took it the same way [Mark] Vientos took it — personal. And that's OK. That's OK,” Roberts said, referencing his own decision to intentionally walk Francisco Lindor before Vientos hit a grand slam in Game 2. “And I think that he understands that whether it's a manager putting four fingers up or you're throwing intentional balls two feet outside, you're going to go after the next guy. So I think that Mookie takes it personal like all competitors should. And I do think that stuff like that lights a little fire under him.”

Baseball is a game of momentum and motivation. The Dodgers are hoping Freddie Freeman can get back on track for Game 5 after sitting out Game 4. When asked about sitting him last game, Roberts spoke plainly to reporters via press conference.

“He asked me if I was benched,” Roberts told reporters. “We all know how much he’s going through to stay on the field. I think he understood that it’s for his best interests to kind of not start [Thursday’s] game. But he took it like a professional.”

If the Dodgers win tonight against the Mets, Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, October 25.