As the Utah football program prepares for life in the Big 12, they'll kick their 2024 season off with a halftime celebration for arguably the greatest player in the history of the program. A player who predates not only the Big 12, but the Pac-12 as well.

“It is fitting that we permanently recognize the all-time greats of Utah Football with the establishment of the Ring of Honor at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and we are excited to announce Alex Smith as our first inductee,” said Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan in a press release. “His record of achievements both as a Ute and in the NFL, as well as his incomparable impact beyond the field, demonstrate all of the attributes that embody the spirit and identity of Utah Football. In this year of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate Alex on being the inaugural member of the Utah Football Ring of Honor.”

College Football insider Brett McMurphy notes that Utah plans to induct two new members each year starting in the 2025 season.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to become the first member of the Utah Football Ring of Honor this fall,” Smith said in the same press release. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Mark Harlan, President Taylor Randall and head coach Kyle Whittingham for allowing me to be a part of a new tradition within Utah Football that will carry a legacy for years to come. Utah Football has always been and will always be a part of my family and I, and having the honor to be a permanent part of Rice-Eccles Stadium is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. A Utah Man Am I Forever.”

Alex Smith will be honored at halftime during Utah's season opener against Southern Utah on Thursday August 29th. The Utes are 37-point favorites in their home opener.

Alex Smith's storied Utah Utes career

Smith was 25-1 as a starter at Helix High School in San Diego, California. He was a teammate of former USC Heisman Trophy winning running back Reggie Bush. Only a two-star recruit coming out of high school, Smith decided to attend the University of Utah, and was the Utes' starter by the third game of his sophomore year. It just so happened, that win came over Aaron Rodgers and the California Golden Bears. Less than two years later, Smith and Rodgers would be the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2005 NFL Draft.

But before that, Smith and the Utes turned in what was arguably the best season in Utah football history. While throwing for 2,952 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 631 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, Smith led the Utes to a perfect 12-0 record and a Mountain West Title. For his efforts, Smith finished 4th in the Heisman Trophy voting and the Utes earned a BCS Bowl berth, becoming the first team outside of a conference that had an automatic bid to earn a BCS berth. The Utes capped the season with a 35-7 win over the University of Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl.

Predictably, Alex Smith left Utah after his junior season and was selected 1st overall in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He had a 99-67-1 in 167 career NFL starts. Smith threw for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns in his career.