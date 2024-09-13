All the attention in the world of fighting is on UFC 306. The event coined Riyadh Season Noche is lined up to be one of the biggest events in UFC history, and Dana White even claims it will be one of the biggest events in combat sports history. The event is so big because it will be taking place in the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili are lined up to headline the event, but Alexa Grasso will fight in the co-main event. Alex Grasso's 2024 net worth is around $1 million, and in this article, we are going to look at how she has come to her wealth.

Alexa Grasso's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $1 million

Reports vary on Alexa Grasso's 2024 net worth, as some accounts claim she is worth as much as $3 million. Most sources, including essentiallysports and sportskeeda, report her net worth is $1 million, though. Grasso is the UFC champion in the women's flyweight division and the No. 1-ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Because of that, the majority of Grasso's income has come from her time inside of the octagon. Grasso reportedly made $842,000 in her last fight alone. In the UFC, Grasso has twice won performance awards. She earned a Fight of the Night bonus in her final loss, a mixed decision defeat to Carla Esparza in 2019, and she won the Performance of the Night when she became champion at UFC 285.

Before Grasso was ever signed by the UFC, though, she was fighting for Invicta FC. While her earnings weren't super high in the promotion, her time with the company allowed her to make a name for herself in MMA. Grasso has also made a fair amount of money through endorsements and sponsors. Reebok, Stake, and Pegaduro Media all reportedly work with the fighter.

Alexa Grasso's UFC career

Alexa Grasso made her UFC debut in 2016. She did win a unanimous decision over Heather Clark, but she'd lose her next fight in the same manner to Felice Herring. As Grasso was getting her footing in the top fighting promotion in the world, she'd go on to win her next fight (Randa Markos) before losing the following (Tatiana Suarez). And then again she would win (Karolina Kowalkiewicz) before then losing (Carla Esparza).

The loss to Esparza would be her last, though, as Grasso has been better than any other fighter in the women's division ever since. She would win four straight fights – with victories coming over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araujo – before she was given a chance at the belt.

Grasso's title shot came at UFC 285 against one of the biggest legends of the sport, Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko had won her previous eight title shots, but Grasso defied the odds and became the Women's Flyweight Champion when she submitted Shevchenko in the fourth round with a rear naked choke.

Shevchenko's resume earned her an immediate rematch, though, so the two squared off again at the Fight Night on Sept. 16, 2023. This time, a mixed decision resulted in a draw, leaving fans curious about who the better fighter truly is. Grasso has the chance to answer that question at UFC 306.

The event is a celebration of Mexican Independence Day and the vast history of combat in Mexico. Grasso, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, embraces her Mexican culture, and she could be extra motivated in her next fight. This is especially true considering the two fighters coached against each other in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

With the recent coaching gig and the grand stage that is UFC 306, no women's fighter is more in the spotlight than Alexa Grasso right now, but were you surprised by her net worth?