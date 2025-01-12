ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alexander Shevchenko plays Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Shevchenko-Alcaraz prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Shevchenko Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz has done quite a lot in his very young career. He is in his early 20s, still much younger than most of his competitors on tour, and yet the Spaniard already has several major titles to his credit. He won two majors last year, taking the French Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz owns three of the four major titles. He won the U.S. Open a few years ago, so guess which major he hasn't yet won? That's right. It's the Australian Open, where Jannik Sinner is the reigning champion and the top seed. Everyone wants to know if Sinner can fend off Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, and the rest of the contenders for the first major trophy of 2025.

With Djokovic seeded No. 7 and entering what could be the twilight of his career — don't assume it, but do prepare for the possibility of it — Alcaraz knows that he and Sinner could be entering a new and elevated phase of their emerging rivalry. We don't know for sure if 2025 will be the year when the Alcaraz-Sinner clash takes off and reaches a new level, with the two men battling head to head in the latter stages of major tournaments on a regular basis (they met in the French Open semifinals last year, but not at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open), but the tennis world is certainly wondering if these two young superstars are going to become consistent obstacles for the rest of the tour.

Alcaraz had some injury problems last season. He was not a relentlessly consistent player. However, he fought really hard for the two major titles he won. He showed remarkable poise for a young athlete, battling through at Roland Garros and Wimbledon when he was not playing at the top of his game. In 2025, it will be fascinating to see if Alcaraz has to continue to rely on his survival skills, or if he can raise his game and win a lot more matches without much of any drama. In his first Australian Open match of 2025, Alcaraz will try to create a smooth ride so that he can save his energy for the second week and the bigger tests to come.

Here are the Shevchenko-Alcaraz Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Shevchenko-Alcaraz Odds

Game Spread:

Shevchenko +9.5 (-112)

Alcaraz -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline:

Shevchenko +2000

Alcaraz -7000

To Win First Set:

Shevchenko +560

Alcaraz -850

Total Games In Match:

Over 27.5 (-120)

Under 27.5 (-110)

Total Games Won:

Shevchenko over 9.5 (-108)

Shevchenko under 9.5 (-126)

Alcaraz over 18.5 (-106)

Alcaraz under 18.5 (-128)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Alexander Shevchenko Will Win

Carlos Alcaraz played a lot of spotty and inconsistent tennis at the major tournaments last year, even in events he wound up winning. Shevchenko can certainly play a close first set and see what happens. He could sneak a set, and if that happens, this match could get really interesting.

Why Carlos Alcaraz Will Win

Alcaraz had a long offseason in which to heal, rest, and reconsider how he goes about his tennis. 2024 was a very good year for Alcaraz, but he was not at his best. Just imagine what happens when this player really puts it all together and doesn't wobble the way he did in a lot of matches last season. The sky is the limit for a young man who has the world in front of him.

Final Shevchenko-Alcaraz Prediction & Pick

We think Alcaraz delivers a clean performance in which he wins in straight sets and does not need a tiebreaker. Under 18.5 games is the play.

Final Shevchenko-Alcaraz Prediction & Pick: Alcaraz under 18.5 games won