The 2025 Australian Open begins with Jannik Sinner defending his 2024 championship as the No. 1 seed. Sinner won the two hardcourt major championships last year, winning at the Australian and U.S. Opens. Carlos Alcaraz won the year's clay major at Roland Garros and the grass major at Wimbledon. Sinner and Alcaraz, poised to create the next great rivalry in men's tennis, combined to clean up at the majors in 2024, denying Novak Djokovic a single major trophy last year. Can Sinner and Alcaraz do it again? We will soon find out.

Sinner is laboring under a burden. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has closely monitored the substances Sinner has used. He tested positive for an anabolic steroid, clostebol, last March. Findings indicated that the substance existed in a small-enough amount that it didn't represent a legitimate performance-enhancing substance. Nevertheless, the substance is on the banned list, which has raised the possibility that Sinne could get hit with a lengthy suspension.

The issue surrounding Sinner has many layers, but one of the central and more potent points of debate on the story is that Sinner is receiving some leniency which other, lower-ranked players do not get and have not received. Sinner is not being treated unfairly, but many of his fellow pros have been. That inconsistency has become a major source of discussion in the tennis community. Sinner will try to block out this distraction in Australia as he seeks to defend his title, but there is an April hearing at which these matters will be weighed in public. This could easily become something which gets in the way of Sinner's mental preparation for his title defense.

Sinner's first-round opponent, Nicolas Jarry, is a talented player who hits the ball big. Sinner does like pace, so in terms of a tactical or stylistic matchup, this is a favorable encounter for him. However, Jarry has a lot more game than a typical first-round opponent. This is not an easy match for Sinner.

Here are the Sinner-Jarry Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Sinner-Jarry Odds

Game Spread:

Sinner -8.5 (-122)

Jarry +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Sinner -8000

Jarry +2200

To Win First Set:

Sinner -950

Jarry +610

Total Games In Match:

Over 29.5 (-106)

Under 29.5 (-126)

Total Games Won:

Sinner over 18.5 (-142)

Sinner under 18.5 (+106)

Jarry over 10.5 (-112)

Jarry under 10.5 (-118)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: approx. 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (depends on length of previous match)

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jannik Sinner Will Win

Jannik Sinner is the best male hardcourt player in the world right now. Carlos Alcaraz is really good on clay, and on grass as well. Novak Djokovic won Olympic gold on clay last August. Sinner, however, holds trophies at the two big hardcourt tournaments in Australia and New York. He is No. 1 in the world for a reason. If he is mentally relaxed, it will be really hard for anyone to beat him.

Why Nicolas Jarry Will Win

Jarry can hit the ball big and knock Sinner off balance. This is a first-round match, so Sinner might try to settle into the tournament and play this match at half- or three-quarter speed. He could get ambushed if he is not ready to match Jarry's intensity from the start.

Final Sinner-Jarry Prediction & Pick

Jarry will keep this match reasonably close. Take Jarry.

Final Sinner-Jarry Prediction & Pick: Jarry +8.5