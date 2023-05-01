Ralph Yarl, a teenager who was shot after accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell, has received a personal invitation from Alicia Keys to attend her concert in Kansas in July, according to sources at TMZ. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Yarl family, stated that Keys has asked Ralph to attend the show and meet her.

The Yarl family has received an outpouring of support from people across the country, and they have set up a trust fund for donations. Social justice advocate Shaun King assisted the family in finding a financial expert to manage the funds. While there is no plan in place for the money raised through the GoFundMe campaign, the trust ensures that it will be available to Ralph when needed. Additionally, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment agency, has reached out to Ralph and his family to offer any assistance possible.

Ralph’s mother also received emotional support from Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who is represented by Merritt. Cooper-Jones encouraged Cleo to rely on prayer and reminded her that victims, like her son, hold the power.

After ringing the doorbell of the wrong house to pick up his brothers, 84 year old Andrew Lester, shot the 16 year old Ralph Yarl twice in the head and arm. Yarl is in recovery, but still suffers from his injuries. Following the shooting, protestors marched outside of Lester’s home demanding justice for the teen. Lester is currently being charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore said that “the man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head. My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again.”