Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Season 3 of All American: Homecoming quickly approaches its summer debut. This is the third and final season of the spin-off that follows the original All-American character, Simone Hicks. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with Simone, who is played by Geffri Maya, having to choose between two men vying for her affection. In addition to following Simone’s complicated love life, we witness how she and other members of her Bringston family navigate the ups and downs of attending and working at the fictional HBCU, Bringston University. With this being the last season of the series, hopefully we’ll get answers to many of the needed questions, like: is Simone team Damon or team Lando?

Synopsis

In this final season, viewers will finally get an answer to the pressing question: who does Simone choose, Damon or Lando? The two star baseball players battled for her heart all last season, and we will finally see who she chooses (I’m personally on Team Lando). We will also see Simone balance her love life, her sorority life, and dominating the tennis court. This new season also brings new problems for other members of the Bringston family.

Coach Marcus’s estranged wife returns, as we saw last season, which might cause problems between him and Amara. JR struggles to find life outside of KEK while his childhood illness resurfaces, causing him further issues. Thea takes on the pro-tennis circuit, looking to make her mark. For Nate, Keisha, and Cam, we’ll see how each of them carves their own pathways to success while also balancing their romantic relationships. As for Lando, he officially becomes part of the family; we’ll see how the gang welcomes him into their sacred family dinners. We have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from each character except for one, Damon. Last year, it was announced that Peyton Alex Smith, who plays Damon Sims, would be demoted from series regular to a recurring character. Therefore, we don’t know how Damon’s story will unfold, but trust me, we will be watching.

Cast Members

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson

Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond Jr.

Camille Hyde as Thea Mays

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy. King as Nathaniel Hardin

Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando “Lando” Johnson

How to Watch

Season 3 of All American: Homecoming premieres on The CW on Monday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.