Call of Duty Black Ops 6 offers five Field Upgrades, all with Minor and Major augments that make them even more effective. Overall, Field Upgrades are abilities you can use to gain an advantage over the horde of the undead. You unlock them by leveling up and improve them by researching Augments. Therefore, we listed all Black Ops 6 Zombies Field Upgrades and Augments.

All Field Upgrades & Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Overall, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies features five different Field Augments, four of which you unlock by leveling up:

1. Energy Mine (Level 1) – Deploys a mine that repeatedly detonates three times, dealing electric damage to zombies

Minor Augments Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Frequency Boost – Increases duration of Energy Mine Siren – For five seconds, the mine attracts nearby normal zombies

Major Augments Carousel – Three energy mines float around the player that detonates when a zombie gets too close. Scatter – The mine splits into three separate mines, which scatter and detonate once Turret – Deploys a turret instead of a Mine that shoots nearby enemies



2. Frenzied Guard (Level 9) – Completely repairs armor while all enemies in the area target you. Each kill also repairs a portion of armor temporarily.

Minor Augments Extension – Increases Frenzied Guard duration Rally – Completely repair the armor of all nearby teammates on activation Repair Boost – Repair more armor with each kill

Major Augments Frenzy Fire – Uses ammo from the stock while Frenzied Phalanx – Nearby teammates can repair armor with each kill when near you Retribution – Triggers an explosion upon activation. Knocks down any normal players trying to attack the player



3. Dark Flare (Level 20) – Shoots a beam of energy that deals shadow damage and penetrates through enemies

Minor Augments Broad Beam – Increases the size of the beam Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Heavy Shadow – The Beam slows enemies on contact

Major Augments Dark Pact – The Beam heals and revives players Extension – Increases Dark Flare duration Supernova – Replaces with a beam sphere that damages enemies as it travels. The sphere then detonates at the end.



4. Healing Aura (Level 33) – Summons a beam on you and your allies, which instantly heals to full health and revives teammates

Minor Augments Inner Strength – Players affected by Healing Aura receive a temporary damage boost Protection – Healed players receive less damage briefly Stoic Presence – Knocks down normal enemies while stunning Elite and Special Enemies upon activation

Major Augments Enduring Radiance – The beams/healing effects last for a short time even after leaving the AoE Persistence – Revived players keep all perks on their bleed-out bar Resilience – Players affected by Healing Aura have their health regeneration delay reduced. Additionally, their rate of healing increases temporarily.



5. Aether Shroud (Level 47) – Temporary Invisibility to zombies

Minor Augments Extension – Increases duration of Aether Shroud Extra Charge – Increases max charge by 1 Instant Reload – Reloads your currently held weapon upon activation

Major Augments Burst Dash – Warps the player forward a short distance while killing normal enemies in their path Group Shroud – Cloaks nearby players Void Stealth – Swap to your melee weapon, now imbued with Dark Aether Energy. The more you kill, the longer you remain in the Aether.



How Do You Get Augments for Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies?

To get Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you need to research them. On the Augments page, you can see an option to Research Augments. Here, you need to select an Active Task that focuses on the Augments you want to earn. Once selected, your Augment research will progress with the more Zombies you play. Completing Rounds and trials, and killing the undead will increase your Research.

Overall, that includes all Field Upgrades and Augments in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies. We hope this guide helps you identify the upgrades that will help you stay alive a bit longer. Furthermore, check out our other Zombies guides on Perks and GobbleGums to learn more ways to prepare yourself against endless waves of the undead.

