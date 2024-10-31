Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies features over 25 GobbleGums, which are consumable items that help the player stay alive. You don't use Essence to purchase them, but you also have no choice of which ones you receive. Furthermore, you need to level up your player to unlock more GobbleGums. And even more so, you need to stockpile on GobbleGums for your loadouts so you always have some for a serious run. Therefore, we created a guide on all GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and how you can get them.

All Call of Duty Black Ops 6 GobbleGums in Zombies

Overall, Black Ops 6 Zombies features 28 GobbleGums, with different rarity groups indicating how good they are.

All Rare GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Anywhere But Here! – Teleports the player to a random location and blasts nearby zombies away

– Teleports the player to a random location and blasts nearby zombies away Arsenal Accelerator – Your Field Upgrade charges faster for five minutes

– Your Field Upgrade charges faster for five minutes Cache Back – Gives the player a Max-Ammo Power-Up

– Gives the player a Max-Ammo Power-Up Kill Joy – Gives the player an Insta-Kill Power-Up

Gives the player an Insta-Kill Power-Up Shields Up – For three minutes, player armor becomes twice as strong

– For three minutes, player armor becomes twice as strong Stock Option – For one minute, Ammo is taken from the player's stockpile instead of their weapon magazine

For one minute, Ammo is taken from the player's stockpile instead of their weapon magazine Temporal Gift – Power-Ups last longer (activates on next time-based power-up)

Every Epic GobbleGum in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Exit Strategy – Activates Exfil vote upon use. Additionally, it reduces Zombie count during exfil.

– Activates Exfil vote upon use. Additionally, it reduces Zombie count during exfil. Free Fire – For 60 seconds, firing weapons (except Wonder Weapons) consumes no ammo

– For 60 seconds, firing weapons (except Wonder Weapons) consumes no ammo Nowhere But There! – Instantly teleports you to a random downed player and instantly revives nearby ones.

Instantly teleports you to a random downed player and instantly revives nearby ones. Profit Sharing – For two minutes, some of the essence you receive is earned by other players (Vice Versa)

For two minutes, some of the essence you receive is earned by other players (Vice Versa) Respin Cycle – Re-spins the weapon inside the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity

Re-spins the weapon inside the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity Soda Fountan – The next Perk you purchase grants you an additional random Perk. Activates on your next Perk purchase.

The next Perk you purchase grants you an additional random Perk. Activates on your next Perk purchase. Who's Keeping Score? – Gives the player a Double-Points Power-Up

All Legendary GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Crate Power – Next weapon received from the Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched (Activates on Box Spin)

Next weapon received from the Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched (Activates on Box Spin) Idle Eyes – For 30 seconds, Zombies ignore players and stand still

For 30 seconds, Zombies ignore players and stand still Immolation Liquidation – Gives the player a Fire Sale Power-Up

Gives the player a Fire Sale Power-Up On The House – Gives the player a Perk Can Power-Up

Gives the player a Perk Can Power-Up Phoenix Up – Revives all teammates and allows them to keep their perks

Revives all teammates and allows them to keep their perks Wall Power – The next weapon you purchase off a wall comes Pack-a-Punched (activates when you buy a weapon off the wall)

The next weapon you purchase off a wall comes Pack-a-Punched (activates when you buy a weapon off the wall) Wall to Wall Clearance – All Wall Buy costs reduced to 10 Essence for 30 seconds

Every Ultra GobbleGum in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Hidden Power – Upgrades currently held weapon to a Legendary Rarity weapon

Upgrades currently held weapon to a Legendary Rarity weapon Near Death Experience – For three minutes, revive get revived by other players by being near them. Additionally, all revived players keep their perks.

– For three minutes, revive get revived by other players by being near them. Additionally, all revived players keep their perks. Perkaholic – Gives the player every Perk available on the map

– Gives the player every Perk available on the map Reign Drops – All Core Power-Ups spawn at once

– All Core Power-Ups spawn at once Wonderbar! – Upon the next Mystery Box spin, the next weapon will be a Wonder Weapon

All Whimsical GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Indiegestion – For three minutes, all Zombies filled experience flatulence

For three minutes, all Zombies filled experience flatulence Newtonian Negation – For three minutes, all zombies killed fall straight up

How Do You Get GobbleGums In BO6 Zombies?

Players have a variety of ways to get GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Visiting GobbleGum Machines

Completing Exfils

Completing Rounds

*Vault Edition Purchase

*Process cannot be repeated

Firstly, players receive GobbleGums from the GobbleGum Machine. These are scattered around the maps, so you won't have too much difficulty finding them. However, if you don't have any, you'll just receive gum with no effect. But how exactly do you stockpile on more GobbleGums?

Completing an Exfil rewards the player with more GobbleGums to use. Furthermore, they may receive GobbleGums as a reward for completing a round. And for those who purchased the Vault Edition, you receive 12 single-use GobbleGums. Overall, obtaining GobbleGums isn't hard, but it will take time to gather a good amount of them.

Along with your normal loadout, you'll have a GobbleGum loadout you can edit before matches. So take your time to decide which ones will benefit your team the most.

Overall, that includes all GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies. We hope this guide helped you understand how GobbleGums work and how you can get them. These items can make a big difference during an intense game, so make good use of them. We wish you the best of luck as you use GobbleGums fight the unending waves of the dead.

