HIA Commemorative Coins are a collectible that players can find in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Each major map in the ZZZ has its collection of HIA Commemorative Coins, so in this guide, we will detail where to find the ones located on Lumina Square.

What Are HIA Commemorative Coins?

HIA Commemorative Coins, as mentioned above, are collectible items that players can find scattered in each major map. After collecting these coins, players can turn them over to the Sage in a Barrel, who in turn will reward the player with various rewards, such as EXP Materials, Polychromes, and more.

Talking to the Sage in a Barrel will also tell the player how many coins they still have to find.

It's important to note that areas share coin counts with other areas. In this case, Lumina Square shares coin counts with Ballet Twins Road, so keep that in mind while playing ZZZ.

Additionally, the coins found in Lumina Square and Ballet Twins Road are called HIA Commemorative Coins: Radiant. They are not interchangeable with the HIA Commemorative Coins found in Sixth Street and Brant Street.

HIA Commemorative Coin Locations

The coins players can find will depend on the time of day. Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Midnight cycles each have different coins for the player to find. Additionally, only one coin spawns per period. Once players find a coin, they will need to advance the time to find another one.

A total of 15 HIA Commemorative Coins: Radiant are located in Lumina Square.

Morning Coin Locations

Examine the Bicycle near the parking lot plus-shaped sculptures.

near the parking lot plus-shaped sculptures. Look at the Flower Bed near the Police Station and the Teamilk Store.

near the Police Station and the Teamilk Store. Go behind the Coff Cafe and talk to Emmie .

. Speak to Granny Leisha near the Lumina building and the spiral structure.

Afternoon Coin Locations

Examine the Broken Toy in the playground.

in the playground. Check the Advert located at the front of the 141 Convenience Store

located at the front of the 141 Convenience Store Talk to Orienda located near the Metro Station, behind Officer Mewmew.

located near the Metro Station, behind Officer Mewmew. Look for Lilac in front of the HIA Building, hiding behind one of the standing banners.

Evening Coin Locations

Approach and check the Tire in the playground.

in the playground. Check the Manhole Cover in front of the Waterfall Soup Noodle Shop.

in front of the Waterfall Soup Noodle Shop. Talk to Tarshi, who is busking near the spiral sculpture in front of the Lumina building.

who is busking near the spiral sculpture in front of the Lumina building. Go to the Parking Lot and talk to Lynn.

Midnight Coin Locations

Go to the Beauty Salon and check the Air Conditioning.

Approach the big red sculpture and talk to Ruby.

Talk to Casey who is standing near the parking lot.

That's all of the HIA Commemorative Coins: Radiant that players can find in Lumina Square in ZZZ. As mentioned above, this location shares its total coin count with Ballet Twins Street, so head on over there next. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

