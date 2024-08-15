The Combine Interview Returns to Madden 25 Superstar mode, and we've got all the questions and answers to help you pass. In Madden 25 Superstar mode, players have the choice of attending a Combine Interview to answer some questions. The better you perform, the higher your draft stock goes. While it's completely optional, it might be worth taking if you want to be selected earlier. Therefore, we listed all Madden 25 Superstar Combine Interview Questions & Answers.

All Madden 25 Superstar Combine Interview Questions & Answers

Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote for the Madden 25 (2013) cover by which Hall of Fame running back? Answer: Barry Sanders

John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Furthermore. Answer: Turducken

Which state do the Jets & Giants play in? Answer: New Jersey

Which team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had they not traded it? Answer: Panthers

Which of the following has not been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Answer: Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

Which NFL Legend retired after the 2023 season? Answer: Aaron Donald

Which former athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out for the Madden 12 cover? Answer: Michael Vick

The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Answer: Foxborough

Which of these countries has not hosted an NFL game? Answer: Italy

When a Quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Answer: Victory Formation

What yard line does a team attempt a 2-pt conversion? Answer: 2-yard line

How many timeouts does a team get per half? Answer: 3

Which NFL owner famously stated “Just win, baby!” Answer: Al Davis

What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on the “Immaculate Reception”? Answer: Franco Harris

How many challenges does a team start with? Answer: 2

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in dime? Answer: 6

What is the maximum amount of challenges a team can have in a game? Answer: 3

As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Answer: Telestrator

The “Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team's home field? Answer: Packers

Which Hall of Fame running back is the Man of the Year award named after? Answer: Walter Payton

“Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team's defensive line in the 1970s? Answer: Broncos

Which team is known for the “Tush Push”? Furthermore. Answer: Eagles

How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? Answer: 15

Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl win? Answer: Raiders

Which team scored 70 points in a single game during the 2023 season? Answer: Dolphins

Which team became the first #2 playoff seed to not make it to the Divisional Round? Answer: Cowboys

Which of the following Quarterbacks was not a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? Answer: Joe Montana

Which personnel alignment indicates three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field? Answer: 11 Personnel

In the Super Bowl Era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? Answer: New England and Miami

Which team traded for Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason? Answer: Texans

Which kicker won the Kick-Tac-Toe challenge at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Answer: Justin Tucker

What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? Answer: All-Madden

The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after which former NFL head coach? Answer: Vince Lombardi

What year was the original John Madden Football Game released? Answer: 1988

Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Answer: Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski

Which Quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Answer: Nick Foles

Which team is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? Answer: Chargers

An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? Answer: 5 Yards

Which member of the Seahawks' “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Answer: Richard Sherman

Who holds the record for all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Answer: Adam Vinatieri

Which NFC team is known as America's Team? Answer: Cowboys

Who did John Madden share the announcer's booth with for eight Super Bowls? Furthermore. Answer: Pat Summerall

Which team recently won their first playoff game since 1991? Answer: Lions

Which NFL player was also drafted to play professional baseball? Answer: Kyler Murray

Which team traded for Justin Fields in the 2024 offseason? Answer: Steelers

Which city did Peyton Manning use as an audible during his tenure with the Broncos? Answer: Omaha

What does RPO stand for? Answer: Run Pass Option

Which member of the Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf' was the Madden 03 cover athlete? Answer: Marshall Faulk

What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Answer: Red

How many defensive backs are on the field if the defense is in Nickel? Answer: 3

What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Answer: Houston

Which personnel alignment indicates two WRs, one HB, and two TEs on the field? Answer: 12 personnel

What other sport did both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play in during their NFL careers? Furthermore. Answer: Baseball

Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Answer: Arizona

At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage? Answer: 7

A formation where the ball is snapped directly to the RB, WR, or TE is commonly called what? Furthermore. Answer: Wildcat

Who is the NFL's All-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns? Answer: Jerry Rice

After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden '08? Furthermore. Answer: Vince Young

In 2000, who was the first player to appear on the cover of Madden without coach Madden on the cover? Furthermore. Answer: Eddie George

Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Answer: Miami

Which City has never hosted a Super Bowl? Answer: Chicago

After meeting in the Super Bowl in the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10? Furthermore. Answer: Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu

How many seconds is the NFL play clock? Answer: 40 seconds

Though he never played a game in the NFL, what team drafted John Madden in 1958? Furthermore. Answer: Eagles

Which team famously sang “The Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchises' only Super Bowl to date? Answer: Bears

In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants players' record of 22.5 sacks in a season? Answer: Michael Strahan

What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Answer: Baltimore

After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden '07? Answer: Shaun Alexander

How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? Answer: 10 yards

Who is the only NFL head coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises? Furthermore. Answer: Andy Reid



Overall, that includes all Madden 25 Superstar Combine Interview Questions & Answers. We hope this guide helps you pass your interview and move up in the draft. However, you still need to perform well during the combine if you want a team to select you early. Furthermore, keep your position in mind when thinking about your draft spot. Several teams took QBs in the draft this year, possibly affecting when teams take you.

Furthermore, you do not need to take the test. When you receive your Combine drills recap grade, look at the bottom to see your draft projection. Generally, that should determine whether or not you should take the test.

