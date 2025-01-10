NBA 2K25 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 4 Tee Amethyst Anthony Edwards ‘EZ 2 B ME' Teammote 2 Abstract Art MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Clover Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Fighter Pilot Helmet 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 4 Ball & Uniforms 90+ OVR Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 Season 4 Ball Trail 90+ OVR Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Shaq/Penny and DeMar DeRozan Banners 3 Ascension Picks Neon Skull Face Paint 7 Energy Splash Green Release Energy Splash Green Release Card 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Rocketship Player Indicator Butterfly & Rocketship Player Indicators ‘Champ' – Dallas Mveericks Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk Diamond Cole Anthony 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Takeover Option Pack (pick 5) 2,500 VC 12 Dragon Eyes 4 Ascension Picks Retro All-St 2012 Kevin Durant Jersey 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs 92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack 14 Drift Trike 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk 92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack 6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 ‘Two Days' Teammote Bronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Allen Iverson MyCOURT Mural Silver Badge Option Pack (pick 5) Chinese New Year Snake Basketball 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks 92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack (Pick 2)

20 ‘Go the Gorilla' – Phoenix Suns Mascot Diamond James Jones 2,500 VC 21 Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack (pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM) 23 High Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle Takeover Option Pack (pick 5) 2,500 VC 24 Tyrese Maxey & Luka Doncic Banners 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk 92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 26 Emotes Package #3 Deluxe Pack Door Game 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 28 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 29 Paolo Banchero & Bam Adebayo Banners 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk Pink Diamond Clint Capela ‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) 10 Ascension Picks 32 ‘Grindin' Teammote 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost 8 Ascension Picks 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kevin Durant Banners 95+ OVR Player Door Game 95+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack . 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) 2 HOF Badges 5,000 VC . 36 Varsity Jackets Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10) Oversized Dark Matter Dwyane Wade Shirt . 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Galaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel 25,000 MT . 38 All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty 10 Ascension Picks 10,000 VC . 39 Banana Man Costume 10,000 MT Burrito Man Costume .

40 +1 Cap Breaker Dark Matter Dwyane Wade Dark Matter Pro Pass Dwyane Wade .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 4 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

