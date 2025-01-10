NBA 2K25 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K25 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 4 Tee
|Amethyst Anthony Edwards
|‘EZ 2 B ME' Teammote
|2
|Abstract Art MyCOURT Mural
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Clover Player Indicator
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Fighter Pilot Helmet
|4
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|Season 4 Ball & Uniforms
|90+ OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|Season 4 Ball Trail
|90+ OVR Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Shaq/Penny and DeMar DeRozan Banners
|3 Ascension Picks
|Neon Skull Face Paint
|7
|Energy Splash Green Release
|Energy Splash Green Release Card
|4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|8
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Rocketship Player Indicator
|Butterfly & Rocketship Player Indicators
|‘Champ' – Dallas Mveericks Mascot
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk
|Diamond Cole Anthony
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Emotes Package #1
|Takeover Option Pack (pick 5)
|2,500 VC
|12
|Dragon Eyes
|4 Ascension Picks
|Retro All-St 2012 Kevin Durant Jersey
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Franchise Option Packs
|92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack
|14
|Drift Trike
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack
|6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|16
|‘Two Days' Teammote
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)
|17
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Allen Iverson MyCOURT Mural
|Silver Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|Chinese New Year Snake Basketball
|19
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|5 Ascension Picks
|92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
|20
|‘Go the Gorilla' – Phoenix Suns Mascot
|Diamond James Jones
|2,500 VC
|21
|Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus)
|Gold Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|22
|Emotes Package #2
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|23
|High Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle
|Takeover Option Pack (pick 5)
|2,500 VC
|24
|Tyrese Maxey & Luka Doncic Banners
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk
|92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack
|Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|26
|Emotes Package #3
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|2,500 VC
|27
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|7 Ascension Picks
|6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|28
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|29
|Paolo Banchero & Bam Adebayo Banners
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk
|Pink Diamond Clint Capela
|‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot
|31
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|‘Grindin' Teammote
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|8 Ascension Picks
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|34
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kevin Durant Banners
|95+ OVR Player Door Game
|95+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack.
|35
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)
|2 HOF Badges
|5,000 VC.
|36
|Varsity Jackets
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)
|Oversized Dark Matter Dwyane Wade Shirt.
|37
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Galaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel
|25,000 MT.
|38
|All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty
|10 Ascension Picks
|10,000 VC.
|39
|Banana Man Costume
|10,000 MT
|Burrito Man Costume.
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Dark Matter Dwyane Wade
|Dark Matter Pro Pass Dwyane Wade.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 4 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.