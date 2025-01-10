NBA 2K25 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 4 TeeAmethyst Anthony Edwards‘EZ 2 B ME' Teammote
2Abstract Art MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Clover Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinFighter Pilot Helmet
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 4 Ball & Uniforms90+ OVR Option Pack (Pick 2)
5Season 4 Ball Trail90+ OVR Option Pack2,500 VC
6Shaq/Penny and DeMar DeRozan Banners3 Ascension PicksNeon Skull Face Paint
7Energy Splash Green ReleaseEnergy Splash Green Release Card4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Rocketship Player IndicatorButterfly & Rocketship Player Indicators‘Champ' – Dallas Mveericks Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Synergy' Badge PerkDiamond Cole Anthony10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Takeover Option Pack (pick 5)2,500 VC
12Dragon Eyes4 Ascension PicksRetro All-St 2012 Kevin Durant Jersey
1360 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option Packs92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack
14Drift Trike60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16‘Two Days' TeammoteBronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Allen Iverson MyCOURT MuralSilver Badge Option Pack (pick 5)Chinese New Year Snake Basketball
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension Picks92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
20‘Go the Gorilla' – Phoenix Suns MascotDiamond James Jones2,500 VC
21Boosted REC Headband (15% REP Bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack (pick 5)60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 MIN 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
23High Top Locs with Fade HairstyleTakeover Option Pack (pick 5)2,500 VC
24Tyrese Maxey & Luka Doncic Banners6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Synergy' Badge Perk92+ OVR Premium Player Option PackBronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
26Emotes Package #3Deluxe Pack Door Game2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 30 MIN 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
2860 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MTHOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
29Paolo Banchero & Bam Adebayo Banners120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge PerkPink Diamond Clint Capela‘Rumble the Bison' – Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)10 Ascension Picks
32‘Grindin' Teammote10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost8 Ascension Picks30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kevin Durant Banners95+ OVR Player Door Game95+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack.
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)2 HOF Badges5,000 VC.
36Varsity JacketsDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)Oversized Dark Matter Dwyane Wade Shirt.
37120 Min 2XP CoinGalaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel25,000 MT.
38All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty10 Ascension Picks10,000 VC.
39Banana Man Costume10,000 MTBurrito Man Costume.
40+1 Cap BreakerDark Matter Dwyane WadeDark Matter Pro Pass Dwyane Wade.

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 4 update. Expect tons of Holiday-themed content throughout the month of December as we get further into the month. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

