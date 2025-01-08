NBA 2K25 Season 4 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. NBA 2K25 Season 4 features new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. Furthermore, expect 80 new rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 4 releases. Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headlines NBA 2K25 Season 4

NBA 2K25 Season 4 is headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only is he one of the best players in both the league and the game right now, but he's now the cover athlete for 2K25's newest season. For the past three years, the 26 year-old superstar has averaged over 30 points per game. However, SGA also spreads the ball around, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game (19th best in the league).

Furthermore, the Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference by far right now. With a record of 30-5, the team is six wins ahead of the second place team, the Houston Rockets. They've gone 10-0 in their last 10 games. If they keep it up, they'll be able to lock up the first seed for the playoffs. Nevertheless, the season is still young, and anyone has a chance to turn heads this year.

But what can players expect to see in NBA 2K25 Season 4 in terms of content?

NBA 2K25 Season 4 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 2 include:

MyCAREER Level 12 – Dragon Eyes Level 14 – Drift Trike (New Gen) Level 16 – ‘Two Days’ Teammote Level 18 – Allen Iverson MyCOURT Mural (New Gen) Level 20 – ‘Go the Gorilla’ – Phoenix Suns Mascot Level 23 – High-Top Locs with Fade Hairstyle Level 30 – Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Level 32 – ‘Grindin’ Teammate Level 36 – Varsity Jacket Level 38 – All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty Level 39 -Banana Man Costume Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Anthony Edwards Evolution Card Level 10 – Diamond Cole Anthony Level 15 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack Level 20 – Diamond James Jones Level 25 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack Level 30 – Pink Diamond Clint Capela Level 34 – Pink Diamond Premium Player Door Game Level 35 – Hall of Fame Badge (x2) Level 37 – Galaxy Opal Xavier McDonald Level 40 – Dark Matter Dwyane Wade



Additionally, expect new Weekly Challenges and Season Rewards in The W Online. Overall, some of the rewards include new cosmetics, VC, a Coach card, and more. Furthermore, check back with us this Friday (January 10th) for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 4. Essentially, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 2 before its release this Friday.

