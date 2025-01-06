NBA 2K25 has released its latest patch notes, introducing key updates and fixes across various game modes. This update comes ahead of the launch of Season 4, set to debut on Friday, January 10, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT. The previous patch was released on November 19. Here’s a breakdown of the most recent changes.

Expand Tweet

NBA 2K25 Season 4 full list of Patch Notes

Preparations for Season 4 dominate the latest patch, with additional updates aimed at improving the overall gameplay experience.

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when changing lineups in Play Now Online

Player rankings will now sort correctly on the Friends tab of the Leaderboard screen in Play Now Online

The logo scale on the Los Angeles Clippers City court floor has been corrected

The official Emirates NBA Cup court floor has been updated for accuracy

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update): Atlanta Hawks (sponsor patch update) Brooklyn Nets (sponsor patch update) Chicago Bulls (Bob Love commemorative patch) Indiana Pacers (sponsor patch update) Washington Wizards (sponsor patch update)



Likeness updates

The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Rebecca Allen (dynamic hair) Shakira Austin (dynamic hair) LaMelo Ball (new player scan) Jamison Battle (new player scan) Kalani Brown (dynamic hair) Kwame Brown (dynamic hair) Bilal Coulibaly (general likeness update) Joel Embiid (hairstyle update) Enrique Freeman (dynamic hair) Joyner Holmes (dynamic hair) Juwan Howard (general likeness update) Moriah Jefferson (dynamic hair) Sika Koné (new player scan) Jared McCain (dynamic hair) Jade Melbourne (new player scan) Brandin Podziemski (general likeness update) Zaccharie Risacher (dynamic hair) Mercedes Russell (new player scan) Tidjane Salaun (dynamic hair) Jermaine Samuels Jr. (dynamic hair) Marcus Smart (dynamic hair) Alanna Smith (dynamic hair) Dennis Smith Jr. (general likeness update) Stephanie Soares (dynamic hair) Latricia Trammell (dynamic hair) Sevgi Uzun (new player scan) Stephen Curry (hairstyle update) Julie Vanloo (new player scan) Coby White (hairstyle update) Andrew Wiggins (general likeness update) Cecilia Zandalasini (new player scan)



Gameplay

Separated “Light Pressure” coverage into 3 bands (Weak, Moderate, Strong) for more detailed shot feedback

Trailing defenders will no longer be able to interrupt skill dunk attempts and force dunkers into layups when bumping them from behind

Adjusted the restitution between the ball and rim to better reflect real-life physics and reduce the frequency of excessively long rebounds on missed shots

Enabled the Offensive 3 Seconds rule for 1v1 Proving Grounds and 1v1 Ante-Up games

City / Pro-Am / Rec / Theater / Proving Grounds

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved an issue that could prevent REP multipliers from being applied correctly after transitioning to the City from MyTEAM

All Pro-Am teams now have a chance for their Alternate uniform to be selected when on the Away side

Fixed a delay that could occur when changing clothing before entering a shootaround in Pro-Am 5v5

Be sure to check out the latest NBA 2K25 overall ratings update from late December, which includes boosts for Trae Young, Brandon Miller, and Payton Pritchard.

MyCareer / Quests / Progression

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Maximum Overdrive badge slot from unlocking correctly

Resolved an issue that could cause some dynamically scheduled NBA Cup games to get skipped when simulating

MyTeam

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent Breakout games from being counted

Updated the mini-game award icon visuals in Breakout

Fixed an issue that could prevent Favorite Plays from being saved when a new Playbook Card is selected

Resolved an issue that prevented instantly regenerated Exchanges from being available more than once while in the Duplicates menu

Various visual improvements have been made to the Auction House menus

Fixed a rare issue that could block progress during the Welcome to MyTEAM Challenges

Minor updates have been made to Player Card visuals and other menus across MyTEAM

MyNBA / The W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Resolved an issue that could block progress in MyNBA saves that used Start Today when NBA Cup games were on the schedule

Fixed a hang that could occur when attempting to contract the league to 18 teams

NBA 2K25 prepares for Season 4

This patch sets the stage for NBA 2K25 Season 4, which is set to launch on Friday, January 10, bringing fresh content and rewards to the game. While you wait for the new season, take the opportunity to explore the updated features across gameplay, MyCAREER, and MyTEAM. For more tips and insights, tune into the latest episodes of 2KTV, and make sure to take advantage of all the improvements introduced in this update as you prepare for the excitement Season 4 has to offer.