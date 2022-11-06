During the opening week of Brooklyn Nets training camp, Kevin Durant offered his thoughts on the “vibes” surrounding the team.

“The vibes have been straight. But who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or we’re not playing well or somebody gets injured,” Durant said. “I think that’s what makes a team, how we stick through those times. It’s easy to be cool and everything is positive right now but we’ll see as the season goes on.”

If “hit a skid” was choice A, “we’re not playing well” was choice B, and “somebody gets injured” was choice C, you could circle D: “all of the above and more” for Brooklyn early this season. The Nets opened the year 3-6 amidst a series of injuries, Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism drama and the firing of Nash.

Brooklyn led most of the game Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets before falling behind by double digits in the fourth quarter. Playing their second road game in two nights, the writing appeared to be on the wall. However, despite all the drama and dysfunction of the young season, the Nets would not roll over.

Trailing by 12 with six minutes remaining, Brooklyn closed the game on a 23-7 run to earn a 98-94 win. Following a 42-point dismantling of Washington Thursday, the team has its first win streak of the season.

Kevin Durant led the way with 27 points and 8 rebounds on 10 of 20 shooting. Cam Thomas, seeing extended action for the second straight night after sitting most of Brooklyn’s first eight games, added 21 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Nic Claxton and Patty Mills chipped in 11 points each.

With the Nets trailing 76-69 midway through the fourth, Charlotte’s Nick Richards finished a putback and-one over Claxton, who picked up a technical after. Richards converted the four-point play to put the Hornets ahead by 11. From that point on, Brooklyn worked for a string of defensive stops while receiving contributions across the board.

Mills converted on a pair of threes to keep the game within reach. Yuta Watanabe scored five straight. Joe Harris cut the deficit to two with a three. And Durant mixed in one of his patented pull-ups before draining a second-chance three to give the Nets the lead with just over a minute remaining.

Up by two in the final minute, Royce O’Neale hustled off a Harris miss to force the ball out of bounds off Charlotte. Durant nailed a quick pull-up off the inbounds to give the Nets a four-point lead on their way to the win.

And with many already calling for the team to pull the plug following a disastrous start, you could hear Brooklyn’s excitement in Durant’s screams after his team secured back-to-back victories.

Kevin Durant and the rest of the Nets were fired up to get this win. Showed some serious fight in that late comeback. pic.twitter.com/rtRFt1pTnj — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 6, 2022

“Once the ball is tipped, all the bull**** goes out the window,” Kevin Durant said postgame, via Brian Lewis. “Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. We also lost three or four games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanted to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character.”

Brooklyn will have a day off before traveling to Dallas for a matchup with the 5-3 Mavericks Monday. The Nets dropped an overtime thriller to Dallas last week with Luka Doncic posting a 41-point triple-double.

It is unclear when the Nets will get Kyrie Irving back following his five-game minimum suspension. Brooklyn outlined six steps the seven-time All-Star must complete before he will be eligible to return, according to Shams Charania. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn was also noncommital on Ben Simmons’ status for Monday after the point guard missed Brooklyn’s last four games while dealing with knee soreness.

The Nets still face massive uncertainty after the win brings them to 4-6. The status of their second and third-best players are up in the air. Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not fully healthy as key complementary pieces. And despite rumors linking to Ime Udoka, they reportedly have not decided on their future head coach.

However, facing the daunting adversity, Brooklyn responded to Durant’s training camp challenge with back-to-back wins this weekend, showing they have no plans to call the quits early this season.