Alvin Kamara dealing with injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for an important Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after pulling off a stunning comeback in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. However, it looks like they may end up being without their star running back Alvin Kamara, who ended up registering a “did not participate” label for the Saints during their practice on Thursday afternoon.

Alvin Kamara injury update

Kamara picked up a rib injury during the Saints Week 1 win over the Falcons, and it appears to have continued to plague him early on in the week. Kamara didn’t practice today, while his backup Mark Ingram did, hinting that the Saints are planning on potentially being without Kamara on Sunday against the Bucs.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara was present but not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media after being limited by a rib injury Wednesday. And this time, backup RB Mark Ingram was participating. Important to monitor as the week continues. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 15, 2022

This is certainly a concern for the Saints. Kamara struggled to do much against the Falcons in Week 1, and while it may have been due to the injury he suffered, it isn’t too encouraging to see him continue to be affected by it as the Saints begin to prepare for their matchup against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are definitely a step up in competition from the Falcons, so New Orleans is going to hope Kamara can take the field with them on Sunday for this big game.

If Kamara can’t play, Ingram serves as a solid backup option, but it’s clear he’s not the player Kamara is. Having Kamara on the field against Tampa Bay would be a huge help, but it doesn’t look like he is trending in the right direction currently, and his status will be worth keeping an eye on during New Orleans’ final practice of the week tomorrow.