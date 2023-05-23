After being released from the psychiatric hospital, Amanda Bynes is still working on her mental health. Bynes has often experienced loneliness and depression as a result of working to balance her medical and mental needs, according to TMZ. It’s not easy to find where you’re going next in life, and it’s got to be hard for the former Nickelodeon star.

Apparently Bynes is living alone again in her LA home after her recent release. However, she doesn’t have many people in her life to support her through these trying times. She also hasn’t been pursuing her hobbies like fashion design and nail tech like she did before. She loses interest quickly in them, but she could pick it back up in the future.

On the bright side, Amanda Bynes has been consistently attending her outpatient treatments, seeing her therapist, and taking her medications.All of this comes after Bynes’ entrance to a mental health hospital. She called 911 on herself after roaming the streets naked in Los Angeles. Many praised her for her self awareness and seeking help. She was placed on psychiatric hold before entering the hospital for three weeks. The actress entered the facility to focus on her mental health and well being.

This isn’t the first time Bynes has struggled with her mental health. As a public figure and child star, she’s dealt with the pressure of being under the spotlight at a young age. She’s also had trouble with substance abuse.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or mental health, please reach out to these crisis hotlines:

Suicide hotline: 988

National Helpline for substance abuse: 1-800-662-4357

You can find more crisis hotlines and resources here at the American Psychological Association.