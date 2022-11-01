The Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game slide and notched win No. 3 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This third win kept the Browns in third place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Amari Cooper and three other Browns most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Bengals.

On Halloween Monday, the Browns dominated the Bengals on all sides of the ball. Cleveland’s success was thanks mainly to great games from wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Nick Chubb. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett also impressed along with a really solid defensive line. Faced with a Bengals defense that had not allowed a second-half touchdown before this game, the Browns scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives after intermission.

Cincinnati definitely missed All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is sidelined for at least a few weeks with a hip injury. The Bengals also sustained another serious setback as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left the game in the first half with a knee injury.

The Browns get a week off in Week 9. Cleveland’s first five games after their bye will then be on the road. The road trip begins with games against AFC East rivals Miami and Buffalo before concluding with another Bengals matchup in Week 14.

Here we look at Amari Cooper and three other Browns most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Bengals

4. DE Myles Garrett

When it comes to Halloween football, the Browns lived up to the hype. Myles Garrett was a boogeyman on defense, running over anyone the Bengals threw at him and scaring the bejeezus out of Joe Burrow.

Fans felt like Garrett would have a big outing against a faulty Bengals offensive line, and that’s exactly what they got. Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams came into the game having allowed five sacks in seven games, and he was tasked to stop Garrett. That did not turn out well for him and his team. It didn’t even take a quarter for Garrett to add another sack to his season tally.

Even while trying to chip Garrett, the Bengals offensive line was doomed. Garrett subsequently added another half-sack, bringing his season total to 7.5.

Garrett is certainly among the finest pass rushers this season. He ranks alongside the likes of Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald. In fact, Garrett is on pace for another 16-sack season in Cleveland.

3. QB Jacoby Brissett

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17-of-22 passes for 278 yards and one score in their MNF win over the Bengals. In addition, he also had six carries for 12 yards and another touchdown.

Despite fumbling while taking a sack in the second quarter, Brissett led the Browns to an 11-0 halftime advantage. He then increased the lead to 18-0 with a three-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the third quarter. That was before putting the game out of reach with a four-yard touchdown throw to Amari Cooper on the next series.

By all intents and purposes, this was a great game for Brissett. His 133.7 passer rating was actually his best so far this season. Right now, Brissett has a 7:5 TD:INT ratio in the air and two running touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 3-5 record into the Week 9 bye.

2. RB Nick Chubb

If Garrett was the boogeyman, RB Nick Chubb was a crazy beast. The Browns would not have anything if not for him. They certainly would not have won this game. Chubb has essentially carried the offensive load for this inconsistent offense. While Brissett and company have generally struggled this season, Chubb has been outstanding.

The strange thing is that even if defenders have seen hundreds of snaps of Chubb’s past work, they can’t help but grasp for straws as the three-time Pro Bowl RB vaults over and runs around them. Chubb is just too good.

He finished the game with 101 yards and two TDs on 4.4 yards per carry. He also has springs in his legs, apparently. Check this out:

Chubb has already rushed for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. That puts him on pace to become the NFL’s leading rusher. So far, Chubb has more than shown himself to be the finest running back in the NFL. In Cleveland, he is already a living legend.

1. WR Amari Cooper

Brissett’s favorite target was once again WR Amari Cooper, who had five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

In the first half, Cooper missed a dig route that would have resulted in a Cleveland first down while they were behind the sticks. He then threw an egregious interception on a trick play when he should have thrown the ball out of bounds. Needless to say, he didn’t have the best start.

Then, in the second half, he was crazy good. Cooper kept the passing game going despite the absence of the Browns’ second-leading receiver, David Njoku. Cooper, in fact, scored a touchdown and collected many long balls.

He also capped his outstanding performance late in the fourth quarter. Cooper made a diving catch while racing Bengals defenders Vonn Bell and Dax Hill downfield with his team already leading, 25-6. The 53-yard reception sent him over 100 yards and set up the Browns’ last touchdown.

Cooper has already accumulated 553 yards and five touchdowns on 39 catches for the Browns this season. That puts him on pace for 1,175 yards and ten touchdowns on 82 catches. Make no mistake, he was well worth the fifth-round pick the Browns gave up to pluck him from the Cowboys.