Myles Garrett’s stern message after Browns win will scare Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may have dominated against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Myles Garrett is not satisfied with their performance. With that, the star defensive end said he cannot wait for their next meeting.

Cleveland destroyed the Bengals in their Monday Night Football showdown, 32-13, behind a strong defensive effort. However, Garrett pointed out that they could have done better, especially since it’s not a shutout. The Browns have yet to keep an opponent scoreless in a victory in 235 straight games–a drought that started in 2007.

Of course props should be given to the Browns for their effort, but as Garrett said, they need to hold themselves to a higher standard.

“Wouldn’t say perfect. Perfect would have been a shutout. It was damn close,” Garrett said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “We can’t wait to see them again at their house.”

It looks like the Bengals will be in a lot more trouble the second time they meet the Browns this 2022. They have already lost to Cleveland in five straight games, and sure enough, Myles Garrett’s warning isn’t a good sign for them.

The Browns and Bengals will meet again in Week 14 at the Bengals home field in Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what adjustments Joe Burrow and co. will make against Cleveland, but they know very well they need to step up.

As for Garrett and the Browns, they have to walk the talk when they meet in a few weeks’ time.