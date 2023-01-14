The Detroit Lions heavily relied on their promising young talents to lead the way in the 2022 season. They will call on multiple such players to help the team make it back-to-back seasons with a winning record, including Jameson Williams.

After spending months rehabbing the torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s College Football Playoff national title game, Williams made his return to practice in late November. He was later activated from the non-football injury/reserve list ahead of Detroit’s Week 13 home contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was given the green light to play in the contest.

Detroit’s offensive coaching staff did not go on to see much of Williams over the regular season. The versatile wideout did not feature in at least 30 percent of snaps on offense in any of his six appearances in the campaign. Still, Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown believes that Williams has what it takes to blossom in the Lions offense next season.

“It was exciting getting to play with him,” St. Brown said during a recent press conference. “I think the five, six games he played was just coming off injury and there’s a lot that goes into that. I don’t know if he felt all the way comfortable yet, but he looked great out there the times that he was out there.

“Definitely gave us a spark with that Vikings touchdown he had. … He’s definitely going to be a spark for us.”

For Lions general manager Brad Holmes, he is looking ahead to what will be a crucial offseason for the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver.

“We’ll determine what that role is and a lot of it is on him too,” Holmes said during his end-of-season press conference. “He’s going to have to put the work in this offseason, he’s going to have to be dedicated in his approach.

“We can provide all the resources and lay it all out, but he’s going to have to take the accountability and do it on his own. … I think he’s going to be just fine.”

Overall, Williams hauled in just one out of his nine targets over six games played this past year.