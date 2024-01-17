Andor Season 2 is already in works after Diego Luna shares an update at the Emmy, but its release date is still unknown.

Diego Luna has provided an unexpected update on the highly anticipated Andor Season 2. Originally slated for release in 2023, the show's absence from Disney's 2024 release schedule has left fans questioning its status.

However, Luna's recent revelation on the Emmys red carpet adds an intriguing twist to the situation.

With only seven days left to shoot, Luna disclosed his imminent return to London. And that's to continue filming the Star Wars series. While this news doesn't necessarily confirm the overall progress of the entire show, Luna's proximity to completing his part raises eyebrows. Especially considering Andor Season 2 won't meet its initial August release window.

Diego Luna says he has one week left to film for #Andor S2 "Tomorrow I fly back … and then we're finishing this" (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/bHB9X8aU0Y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 16, 2024

Lat year, Andor Season 2 faced disruptions in production due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. This contributed to the delay although the sequel was already in the green-lit category. Now, fans are hoping they won't have to wait won't be much longer for the return of one of the standout Star Wars shows.

Despite the delay, Star Wars enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to in 2024. Upcoming releases include Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, Tales of the Jedi Season 2, The Bad Batch Season 3, and new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures scheduled for February. Additionally, the recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is set to begin production this year, and Ahsoka Season 2 is confirmed and currently in development.

As for now, Andor fans will have to hold on to Diego Luna's words. With a shift in Disney's plans in releasing films and TV shows this year, there is still a possibility of delay for the Season 2.

For now, you can still watch Andor Season 1 on Disney+