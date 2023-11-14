Outkast's Andre 3000 announced that his new instrumental album, New Blue Sun, will be released this Friday.

Andre was a member of Outkast, who released their last album in 2006, according to Variety.

Since then, the artist has not released any solo album, but that's all changing Friday. He announced on Tuesday that a new album called New Blue Sun will be entirely instrumental and out before the weekend. All of this was disclosed in a recent interview on NPR.

Andre 3000's New Blue Sun album

In his announcement, he stated it's “an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.”

Apparently, this new album will be quite therapeutic.

“There's this misconception that I just won't do it. I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around, and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no, it's not like that,” he adds.

“In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album,” the artist says. “So maybe that happens one day, but. I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age.”

Andre 3000 is 48, and at his age, he seems to want to go into new musical directions.

New Blue Sun is 87 minutes long and full of mind-bending and experimental tracks. It is not a rap record by any means, which might be a bit different for fans to get used to.

The tracklist has eight tracks and some very interesting names to them. An example is track seven, called Ants To You, Gods To Who?

Look for Andre 3000's New Blue Sun this Friday.