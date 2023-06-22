Rapper Killer Mike has officially confirmed the long-standing rumors that André 3000, the iconic member of Outkast, is working on a new solo album. During an interview with SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Killer Mike revealed the exciting news about André's upcoming musical endeavor, HipHopDX confirms.

When asked about the rumors, Killer Mike replied, “Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.” The revelation sparked excitement as fans eagerly await André's highly anticipated solo project.

During the interview, Sway expressed his amazement and mentioned that André had already played him nine tracks of the material he had been working on. This suggests that the enigmatic artist has an extensive collection of songs ready for release.

Killer Mike's revelation follows his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he shared that André 3000 played him over nine to ten new songs for his upcoming album. Charlamagne, one of the show's hosts, also added to the excitement by describing an unreleased song featuring André as “one of the greatest hip-hop records” he has ever heard.

André 3000, known for his exceptional talent and contributions to the rap industry, has never released a solo album throughout his illustrious career. His last studio album was as part of Outkast, with the release of “Idlewild” in 2006.

If André follows through with this project, it will mark his debut solo album, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Although he has made occasional appearances on other artists' tracks, such as Kanye West's “Life of the Party” from the album “Donda,” André's solo work has been highly anticipated for years.

Killer Mike, a close associate of André 3000 and a prominent figure in Atlanta's hip-hop scene, also revealed that the two artists have collaborated on a track that features André rapping for an impressive seven minutes.