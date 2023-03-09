Andre Rison is a former NFL wide receiver who played for seven different teams. Rison was selected to five Pro Bowls and is a one-time Super Bowl champion. In this article, we will take a look at Andre Rison’s net worth in 2023.

Andre Rison’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $250,000

Andre Rison’s current net worth in 2023 is $250,000. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Andre Rison was a star player during his high school football career at Flint Northwestern High School. He committed to Michigan State University where he was a major part of their squad. He helped the Spartans win the Rose Bowl on January 1, 1988.

He started his career in the NFL when he was drafted in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colt with the 22nd pick of the first round. He signed a five-year, $2.68 million contract with the team.

Rison started 13 matches in 16 games played and finished his rookie season with 52 receptions for 820 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

On April 20, 1990, the Indianapolis Colts traded Andre Rison, Chris Hinton, and a draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for their first overall pick and a fourth-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. In his first year with Atlanta, Rison was named a Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Rison played five years with the Falcons and was selected four consecutive years to the Pro Bowl. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns in 1993 with 15 and he was the fifth receiver in NFL history to score 60 touchdowns in his first six seasons.

After a successful stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Rison signed a five-year, $17 million deal with the Cleveland Browns on April 17, 1995. Unfortunately, he had career lows in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

The following offseason, Rison joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $6.6 million deal. He played 10 games with the Jaguars before being released due to a rift between him and quarterback Mark Brunell.

Rison was eventually picked up off of waivers by the Green Bay Packers on November 20, 1996. He played the remaining five games of the season and was instrumental in the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI win over the New England Patriots.

Before the 1997 season, Andre Rison signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in a two-year, $1.8 million deal. He started all 16 games for the Chiefs as it was a bounce-back season for him. He was named to the Pro Bowl after finishing the year with 72 receptions for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns.

He played two more years with the Chiefs before joining the Oakland Raiders for the 2000 season, which proved to be his last season in the NFL. He finished his NFL stint with 743 receptions, 10,205 receiving yards, and 84 touchdowns.

In August 2004, he signed with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. He helped the team win the 92nd Grey Cup, but he was released by the team the following year.

In his 12 seasons in the NFL, Andre Rison earned $19,172,089, according to Spotrac .

Rison ventured into coaching after his football career as he started as an assistant coach at Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan. In March 2010, he was named the head coach of his alma mater, Flint Northwestern High School.

In 2012, he announced that he would leave Flint Northwestern to complete his degree at Michigan State and to join their football team as an assistant coach.

Aside from coaching, he also trains aspiring wide receivers at the Andre Rison Football Academy. He also coached in the 2008 Hawaii All-Star Classic.

Rison was also featured in multiple TV shows like the MTV reality show called Made, Spike TV’s Pros and Joes, and one episode of TNA Impact (now called Impact Wrestling). He also appeared in the 2012 ESPN 30-30 documentary titled Broke, which is about former professional athletes who misused their wealth.

Despite his earnings throughout his football career, Rison filed for bankruptcy in 2007. He explained that there are a lot of factors that led him to lose his fortune, but one of the major ones is that he spent $1 million on jewelry.

Aside from that, frequent clubbing was one of the reasons that he declared bankruptcy.

“We were going to new levels,” Rison said . “We were making it snow. You start throwing $100 bills instead of fives. So you’ve got a competition going on now. I’d be lying on the bed knocked out (after getting back from the club) with $10,000 lying on the floor. I’ve got another $5,000 in my pocket. You might find another $7,500 in the pocket in my coat.”

In addition to his financial issues, there was controversy involving his relationship with TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. The two dated on and off from 1993-2001, and it was a rocky relationship. She was even charged with first-degree arson after lighting his shoes on fire in the bathtub and burning his house down in 1994

On a more positive note, on May 30, 2017, Andre Rison was nominated to be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in Detroit, and the induction ceremony took place on September 15, 2017.

In 2018, Andre Rison claims that Terrell Owens’ decision to hold his own Hall of Fame ceremony really hurt his chances to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Only time will tell if we’ll ever see Andre Rison inducted into the Hall of Fame.