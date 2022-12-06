By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there.

Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.

On a Saturday morning in Indianapolis last autumn, he was at Lucy’s soccer practice on fields next to the Colts facility. Over a blue fence, the Colts were holding a walk-through. Luck could hear and see glimpses of his old job, and what hit him felt truer than some of the stories he’d tell himself, and didn’t feel like a story at all. He was still a quarterback. “I don’t think that will ever go away,” Andrew Luck says.

He wanted back in the game. This time, to coach.

One prerequisite for Andrew Luck is that he wants a graduate degree before he allows himself to get into coaching. The Colts icon applied and obviously was accepted into his alma mater Stanford for him to take the first step towards a return to football.

The Colts could certainly use Andrew Luck under center given the rickety QB carousel they’ve gone through ever since his departure. While an on-field reunion doesn’t look to be in the cards, perhaps one day he returns to the franchise as a coach.