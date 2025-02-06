Andrew Wiggins' net worth in 2025 is $65 million. Wiggins is one of the newest members of the Miami Heat after he was included as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade. Wiggins is a former Rookie of the Year winner, an All-Rookie First team player, an NBA All-Star, and an NBA champion. Here is a closer look at Andrew Wiggins' net worth in 2025.

What is Andrew Wiggins' net worth in 2025?: $65 million (estimate)

Andrew Wiggins' net worth in 2025 is $65 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Andrew Wiggins was born on Feb. 23, 1995, in Toronto. He attended Vaughan Secondary School, which is now known as Hodan Nalayeh Secondary School. But after two years, Wiggins transferred to Huntington Prep School.

With Huntington Prep School, Wiggins led the school's basketball team to a 29-2 record as a junior. Furthermore, he put up 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. As a senior, Wiggins averaged 23.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game to lead the Highlanders to a dominant 30-3 record.

Coming out of high school, Wiggins was a five-star recruit according to ESPN. As a top-tier recruit, Wiggins received offers from several college basketball programs. These included Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State and Kansas. After graduating from high school, Wiggins went on to attend Kansas.

Wiggins played for Kansas as a one-and-done prospect. In his lone season with the Jayhawks, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per outing while shooting 45 percent from the field overall. During the 2013-14 season, the Jayhawks posted a 25-10 record but suffered an early elimination from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Stanford, 60-57.

Andrew Wiggins is drafted, traded to the Timberwolves

After just one year with the Kansas Jayhawks, Wiggins decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Wiggins in the first round with the first overall pick. Shortly after, Wiggins signed a two-year rookie deal worth $11.3 million with the Cavaliers, according to Spotrac.

Despite Wiggins being the top pick of the draft, the Cavs immediately traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal was headlined by All-Star big man Kevin Love.

In his rookie season, Wiggins averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per outing while shooting 44 percent from the field overall. For his efforts, Wiggins was crowned NBA Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie First Team.

With the Timberwolves, Wiggins formed a formidable promising core with Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine. Eventually, All-Stars D'Angelo Russell and Jimmy Butler supplanted the squad.

In the 2016-17 season, Wiggins averaged a career-best 23.6 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field overall to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Moreover, Wiggins also played in all 82 games of the season.

Andrew Wiggins signs contract extension with the Timberwolves

Coming off his best season in the NBA, the Timberwolves rewarded the former NBA Rookie of the Year with a five-year contract extension worth $148 million, based on reports. After signing a fresh deal with the Timberwolves, Wiggins led the NBA in most games played for the second-straight season.

Furthermore, Wiggins averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He also played an instrumental role in helping the Timberwolves end its playoff absence.

After finishing 47-35, the Wolves clinched the eight seed in the Western Conference to make their first playoff appearance since 2004. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves couldn't get past the Houston Rockets in the first round. The Rockets took care of business in six games.

Andrew Wiggins is traded to the Warriors

Wiggins played for the Timberwolves until the 2019-20 season. Midway through, the Timberwolves traded Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that also involved former teammate and All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell. In his first 12 games as a Warrior, Wiggins put up 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

In the 2021-22 season, Wiggins became an All-Star for the first time in his NBA career. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per outing while shooting 47 percent from the field overall and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

But more importantly, later that year, Wiggins played an instrumental role in helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. In the 2022 NBA Finals, Wiggins averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game to help the Warriors dispatch the Boston Celtics in six games.

Over the next 2½ seasons, Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Warriors. However, the Warriors couldn't get past the second round of the playoffs. Looking to return to the NBA Finals, the Warriors traded Wiggins in a package for Jimmy Butler at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline to give star Stephen Curry an All-Star-level player to team up with.

Andrew Wiggins' endorsement deals

Given that Wiggins was one of the top prospects in the NBA before becoming an NBA champion and All-Star, it isn't surprising that several brands have wanted to partner with him. According to sources, the NBA champion has endorsed brands such as Fitbit, BioSteel, Peak and adidas.

