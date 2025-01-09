Angel Reese clapped back at critics with the reveal of her Vogue cover. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Chicago Sky forward posted to X, writing, “I ‘covered up' and gave y’all COVERGIRL.” Reese's cover marks the first time a professional basketball player had a solo cover with the publication. Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas also has a solo Vogue cover for the 2025 winter issue.

Expand Tweet

Reese wore a ruched red dress on the cover and wore her hair straight with a middle part.

In her cover story, she spoke about how it was always her goal to combine her love for basketball with her interest in fashion which stemmed from a young age.

“It’s always been both: basketball and fashion,” Reese told the publication. “… I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

Angel Reese Goes Viral For New Year's Eve Cutout Dress

The athlete recently went viral for her New Year's Eve dress. Reese wore a cutout dress on New Year's Eve and following the backlash she decided to deactivate her Instagram account. Trolls weighed in on the dress online.

“D*mn that girl wants so much attention. It's not funny no more. Is she working on her game to be a better basketball player? That's the real question,” one social media user posted about Reese.

“Let me sexualize myself then complain that people are sexualizing me,” the user wrote, referencing Shaquille O'Neal's comments about how the WNBA could get more views when he was a guest on “Unapologetically Angel.” “She scoffed at the idea of wearing booty shorts while playing basketball but then presents herself as a sexual object on a regular basis. Only dudes that are interested in this type of women are men who just wanna f*ck.”

The post Reese made on X addresses the viral selfies but before that she reposted a message from Grammy-winning singer SZA, to reference her situation.

“YOUR LIFE IS YOURS !!!YOURSSS!!!” SZA wrote on X. “Not anybody else’s!! Not the ones disappointed not the ones talking shit, not the ones that never sent an apology, not the ones snickering or judging not the ones w stake in the game. THE COFFIN ONLY HAS ROOM FOR ONE. YOU. Live. F*ck it.”

It wasn't just trolls on the internet either that decided to criticize Reese's outfit. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also took the time to give his two cents on Reese's racy outfit.

“What's not debatable is how Caitlin Clark has handled her brand. With Angel Reese, you sometimes find yourself scratching your head wondering what the hell she's doing, like that photo right there,” Smith said on his eponymous show this week.

“She's a beautiful young lady, and there are a lot of beautiful young ladies in the WNBA, but you can't come down the line and complain about being objectified later on. It's not going to work with people,” the sports broadcaster continued.

“When you do stuff like that and draw attention to yourself, that can be problematic for you, especially when the comparison is going to be drawn to Caitlin Clark who isn't doing such things,” he added, comparing Reese to Indiana Fever's Clark.