Stephen A. Smith is the latest person to weigh in on the viral Angel Reese selfie that was followed by the deactivation of her Instagram account. Smith spoke about the incident on the latest episode of his eponymous show.

“What's not debatable is how Caitlin Clark has handled her brand. With Angel Reese, you sometimes find yourself scratching your head wondering what the hell she's doing, like that photo right there,” Smith said about the cutout dress the WNBA star wore for New Year's Eve.

“She's a beautiful young lady, and there are a lot of beautiful young ladies in the WNBA, but you can't come down the line and complain about being objectified later on. It's not going to work with people,” the sports broadcaster continued.

“When you do stuff like that and draw attention to yourself, that can be problematic for you, especially when the comparison is going to be drawn to Caitlin Clark who isn't doing such things,” he added comparing Reese to Indiana Fever's Clark.

Angel Reese Talks Sexualization Of Her Body In Media

Following the deactivation of her Instagram account, Reese reposted SZA's tweet about living life for yourself and no one else — seemingly addressing the backlash over her outfit.

“YOUR LIFE IS YOURS !!!YOURSSS!!! Not anybody else’s!! Not the ones disappointed not the ones talking sh*t not the ones that never sent an apology not the ones snickering or judging not the ones w stake in the game . THE COFFIN ONLY HAS ROOM FOR ONE. YOU . Live . F*ck it,” the Grammy-winning singer wrote on X.

This is not the first time that men in the sports industry have made comments on what Reese should or shouldn't do with her body. In an episode of her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” she had Shaquille O'Neal on where he suggested that the WNBA could have a higher viewership if they wore shorter shorts. Just last week, Charleston White commented on Reese's body with sexist comments and suggested that she should start an OnlyFans.

Reese spoke about the over-sexualization of her body last year on her podcast.

“I’ve been posting pictures in my bikinis. I got a nice body and I work hard for it. And if I want to post a picture of my bikini, I should be able to without being sexualized,” Reese said.

“What I’m saying I’m asking for, or like being able to have a moment where like I’m being vulgar…it’s the same. It's been happening for a really really really long time now and now it’s just like okay, like find something new.”