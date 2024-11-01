Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony and the nation's 36th-ranked player in the Class of 2025, is nearing a decision on his college commitment. The four-star recruit is deciding between Syracuse, USC, and Auburn.

Anthony recently appeared on Angel Reese's podcast, and the WNBA star predicted where he will take his talents.

“Syracuse is fire. I went on a Syracuse visit. Syracuse was actually one of my best visits,” Reese said. “We're gonna mark this down today. I think you're gonna go to, well, I don’t know if you’re going to follow your dad, I don’t know. But I’m going to say Syracuse.”

Anthony is a 6-foot-5 guard out of Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York. He has played alongside several other top recruits, including VJ Edgecome, a projected top-five pick in this year's NBA draft who now plays at Baylor, and Kayden Mingo, a Penn State commit and the 44th-ranked player in the Class of 2025.

Will Kiyan Anthony follow in his father's footsteps at Syracuse?

Anthony has been linked to Syracuse for obvious reasons throughout his recruitment. His father led the Orange on a historic run to the 2003 national championship as a freshman. He also donated $3 million to the program for a new basketball facility, which was subsequently named after him.

Despite this, Anthony said his father has not pushed him in the direction of his alma mater.

“[My father] never pushes me to go to Syracuse just because his name is on the gym,” he told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. “He did so much at Syracuse. He knows that I'm my own person. I've just got to make my own decision at the end of the day.

“If it is Syracuse — I go there a lot and I practice, I work out there — if it is that, that's what it is. But he's never going to say, ‘You got to go to Syracuse. You got to go there because I went there.' He's not going to make me follow in his footsteps unless I really want to.”

While Anthony said he feels “the whole world wants him to go to Syracuse,” he said he will take his time and meet with coaches from his top schools before making his decision.

Syracuse has seen success since Carmelo's lone season, reaching the Final Four in 2013 and 2016. However, the program has struggled recently, failing to reach the NCAA tournament the last three seasons. The Orange hired Adrian Autry as head coach in 2023 after 47 years under Jim Boeheim.

Syracuse posted a 20-12 record in its first season under Autry. A commitment from Anthony would provide a much-needed boost to its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 38th in the country, according to 247 Sports.