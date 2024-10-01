Class of 2025 shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is nearing his college decision. As he gets closer to the end of the recruiting process, Anthony has narrowed his list down to three schools — Auburn, USC and Syracuse — according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. The New York native has taken official visits to Syracuse and USC already during the process.

Anthony, who is currently On3's top-ranked player in the state of New York, has quickly become a blue-chip prospect in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has earned a four-star recruiting ranking and is one of the best pure scorers in this class. Whoever adds Anthony to their roster next fall will be getting some instant scoring punch.

“As he continues to get stronger and while he still needs to clean up some things with his footwork and balance, Anthony manufactured clean looks,” Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports said. “He led the NBPA Top 100 Camp in scoring this year and he averaged 20.2 points in EYBL play. Now that he has shown he can score, it is about getting to reps to learn how to score.”

USC has become a major factor on the recruiting scene of late after hiring Eric Musselman, formerly the head coach of Arkansas. Musselman is known for his aggressive mindset when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal, but Anthony would be a big pickup for the new regime in Los Angeles out of the high school ranks.

Bruce Pearl has been very successful at Auburn, and has turned the Tigers into a consistent NCAA Tournament team. Anthony would be a big addition for Pearl as he continues to move forward in the SEC.

Obviously, Syracuse is an attractive candidate, as it is where Carmelo Anthony became a legend at the college level when he led the Orange to a National Championship as a freshman in 2003. It is also close to home for Anthony, who most recently played his high school ball at Long Island Lutheran in New York.

Anthony doesn't have a decision date at the moment, but we will soon know where the son of an NBA legend will be making a name for himself nationally.