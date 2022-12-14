By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Angels faced a tough decision heading into the offseason. With Shohei Ohtani set to hit free agency next year following the 2023 campaign, many people around the MLB world expected the Halos to trade him this winter. However, the Angels opted not to deal him away and would like to sign him to a long-term contract. At the very least, Ohtani is expected to open the year in Anaheim.

The Angels have made an effort to improve this offseason. They kicked off free agency by signing former Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year deal. They have added other depth pieces such as Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe via trade as well. But the Angels’ pitching has remained a question mark throughout the Mike Trout era.

But there is one trade they can make right now that would boost their starting pitching in what could be Ohtani’s final season with the ball club.

The Angels’ perfect offseason trade

The Los Angeles Angels have a number of intriguing prospects in their farm system that could be tossed into this perfect trade. Jo Adell, who has yet to find his footing in the big leagues, was the top ranked Angels prospect heading into 2022. However, the Angels would not necessarily need to add him in this deal.

Outfielder D’Shawn Knowles, who’s just 21 years-old and was the Angels’ No. 9 prospect in 2022, would be the centerpiece of this trade. He offers a decent hit-tool and runs well. His fielding and throwing power are impressive for a 21-year old.

No. 10 overall prospect, Arol Vera, is a 20-year old shortstop who the Angels can add to the deal as well.

The Angels would need to add two more pieces to the trade in order to make it work. The Angels’ 2022 No. 17 overall prospect RHP Robinson Pina and No. 24 overall prospect INF Kevin Maitan would make up an enticing trade package.

But who are the Angels acquiring in this deal?

Brady Singer

Kansas City Royals’ ace Brady Singer could be the missing link for the Angels. Singer features a high-ceiling but has not emerged as a true star at the big league level just yet. With that being said, Singer quietly enjoyed a productive 2022 season in KC.

The 26-year old right-hander posted a 3.23 ERA in 153.1 innings pitched for the Royals. He added 150 strikeouts. But is he worth four prospects?

Singer still has multiple years of team control and projects to be the Royals’ ace of the future. The Royals would not be willing to trade him without receiving a large haul in return. He’s been trending upward throughout his career and may be in line for a true breakout campaign in 2023.

Now would be the perfect time to acquire him for the Angels.

Final thoughts

The Angels’ pitching staff currently includes Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, and Reid Detmers. Jose Suarez would likely be the 5th man in the rotation if the season began today.

But adding Brady Singer would deepen the pitching staff and provide the Angels with a potential All-Star in the prime of his career. Acquiring him will not be an easy task given his age and multiple remaining years of team control. But this is a deal the Halos need to look into making a reality. Brady Singer’s immense upside is worth the risk as this team attempts to build a playoff contender.