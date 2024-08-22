ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Bowden Francis

Griffin Canning (4-11) with a 5.41 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 133 innings pitched, 96K/48BB, .273 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: Loss, 4.1 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 5.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 57.2 innings pitched, 39K/15BB, .274 oBA

Bowden Francis (6-3) with a 4.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63.2 innings pitched, 58K/16BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: Win, 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 games, 1 start, 5.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20.2 innings pitched, 17K/5BB, .280 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Blue Jays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +134

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, SportsNet Canada

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are not a team that will hit for much power. They are towards the bottom of the MLB in home runs, and slugging percentage. Vladimir Guerrero Jr has proven to be the only batter opposing teams have to worry about right now. Without him the Blue Jays will really struggle. Now, he is playing this game, but the Angels can just pitch around him. If Los Angeles can make sure Vlad Jr does not beat them, they can win this game.

The Angels have to play well on offense. They are not the best team when it comes to their bats, but this game could turn the tides. They did not hit the ball against Toronto in their first series, but they are a slightly better hitting team on the road. If the Angels can be that better hitting team, in a hitters ballpark, they will win.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowden Francis is settling into his role as a starter, and he is red hot coming into this game. In August, Francis has been at his best. He has thrown 19.1 innings, allowed just eight hits (an oBA of .121), struck out 22 while walking just one, and he has a 1.40 ERA. He has already started against the Angels this season, as well. In that game, Francis threw seven innings, allowed just one hit, and one run while striking out seven. He should be able to continue his hot hand and shut down the Angels once again.

The Angels have not hit the ball too well this season. They are batting under .240 as a team, and they have the sixth-lowest slugging percentage. Along with that, the Angels are towards the bottom in hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, and average exit velocity. It is no surprise they do not hit with a lot of power. With their offensive output, Bowden Francis and the Blue Jays should be able to win this game.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Bowden Francis has been pitching extremely well lately, and I think that will continue in this game. The Blue Jays are the better team, as well. I am going to take the Blue Jays to win this game at home.

Final Angels-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-158)